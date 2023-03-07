James Harden out, Tobias Harris returns for Sixers vs. Timberwolves

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will complete their five-game road trip on Tuesday when they pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers are 3-1 on the trip and they will look to finish it on a high note following a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

They will have to do so while being short-handed once again. They missed Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker in Monday’s win over the Pacers and while Harris will return on Tuesday, the Sixers will be down their star point guard.

James Harden was added to the injury report earlier in the day on Tuesday due to foot soreness and the team will rule him out for the contest.

Harris will return to the floor in this matchup with the Timberwolves.

As for Tucker, he will warm up with the intention to play. Tipoff from the Target Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EST as Philadelphia looks to finish the trip 4-1.