Bay County Animal Control warning residents about dog safety for Spring Break

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — With spring break approaching, warmer weather is bringing residents and their furry friends out for more fun around the county.

Record-breaking crowds are expected for this upcoming spring break and it is important to understand dog safety, especially when interacting with those massive crowds in your local dog park.

“An owner will bring a unruly animal to the dog park. Dogfight happens, of course,” Bay County Animal Control Kennel Manger William Rose said. “The owner always or bystanders always try to break up the dog fight, which you should never do. Because you will always get bit when they try to break up a dog fight.”

Dogs can become dangerous, especially with more people around. People should avoid breaking up dog fights because they could get hurt themselves. Children sometimes forget how dangerous dogs can be, causing them to get bit.

“And then whether the child falls on the dog or pulls on the ears or tail, whatever the case is, they can get they get bit. Sometimes it happens in dog parks, off-leash dog parks,” Rose said.

It’s always important to make sure your dog is on a leash while walking it.

“Always keep your dog on a leash. If somebody approaches you to pet your dog, just hold your dog close and just let them know if it’s okay for them to approach your dog, and just be aware of your surroundings,” Rose stated.

If you do get bit, it is important to take photos, notify the police or animal control, and seek medical attention immediately.

