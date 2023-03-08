UPDATE: Dolphins Potential Draft Targets to Watch at the Combine ... How They Performed

The Miami Dolphins will be interviewing, examining and watching prospects at the combine in Indianapolis this week

The 2023 NFL combine has come and gone and the Miami Dolphins contingent that went to Indianapolis is now back in South Florida.

Before the combine, we identified 10 prospects to watch in Indianapolis who could or should be of interest to the Miami, so now it's time to revisit those players to see how their combine went.

OFFENSIVE PROSPECTS TO WATCH AT THE 2023 COMBINE

RB ZACH CHARBONNET, UCLA

BEFORE THE COMBINE: With no running backs currently under contract for next season, the Dolphins may finally opt to invest a high draft pick on a long-term option. They could choose to re-sign Raheem Mostert, who will turn 31 in April, and/or Jeff Wilson, but last season showed that they still need someone that defenses will respect. Zach Charbonnet can be that bona-fide back who can bring balance to Miami’s pass-happy offense. At 6-1, 220 pounds, he has raw power and superb contact balance that make him difficult to bring down. He also possesses superb vision and a variety of jukes and stutter-steps that can make defenders miss. The only knock on his game is his lack of breakaway speed. A strong 40-yard dash time could go a long way in quieting any concerns.

AT THE COMBINE: Sometimes what players display at the combine can conflict what they’ve put on tape, and sometimes they just reinforce it (for better or worse). Zach Charbonnet left Indy the same way he came in: a top-5 running back in the 2023 class. His 4.53 40-yard dash was middle of the pack, but anticipated. He runs with long strides, picking up speed as the play progresses. For having the power he displays, it’s a slight surprise that he only managed 18 reps on the bench press. He still projects as a Day 2 pick with starter potential.

RB KENNY McINTOSH, Georgia

BEFORE THE COMBINE: The Dolphins’ passing game relies heavily on Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to make pre-snap reads so he can throw to spots, knowing that Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle will be there to catch the ball in stride. If defenses disrupt the timing of their routes, it can expose Miami’s offense and force Tua to have to scramble to get to his second or third read. Oftentimes last season, it seemed as though there wasn’t a real dump-off option. Kenny McIntosh can bring that dynamic to Miami as a true dual-threat running back. He not only has experience catching the ball out of the backfield, but was often used in pre-snap motions to get to the slot, or out wide. The Dolphins run similar concepts, and bringing in a player with the speed and footwork that McIntosh has, could at least give Tua a dangerous safety net to work with. While he never had to shoulder the load at Georgia, McIntosh could be the missing piece in their group should Miami bring back Mostert and/or Wilson.

AT THE COMBINE: While he didn’t necessarily do anything to hurt his draft stock, McIntosh’s speed left more to be desired. His 4.62 40-time, was the third-worst out of 15 running back participants. He’s more known for his quickness, rather than top-end speed, but even his 10-yard split was middle of the pack at 1.54 seconds. What McIntosh has going for him is his receiving ability, which was on full display during field work. At this point, McIntosh likely is a Day 3 pick, and is considered a third-down weapon rather than an every-down back.

TE DARNELL WASHINGTON, Georgia

BEFORE THE COMBINE: One of the reasons the Dolphins running game struggled at times last season was the fact that they didn’t have a strong blocker at the tight end position. With Mike Gesicki likely to find a new home in free agency, he does leave a void for the Dolphins to fill. Darnell Washington has all the tools to play the position as the offense requires, as he may be the best in-line blocking tight end in this year's class. He’s not the receiving threat that Gesicki was, but he has upside in that department, especially when the Dolphins call play-action. Washington is a projected second-round pick, which may be too rich for the Dolphins’ liking. Tight end often is considered one of the toughest and longest transitions for young players, so Miami may choose to select a player who could provide more of an impact now as they look to progress through the playoffs and win now.

AT THE COMBINE: Washington was one of the combine’s biggest winners, which could make the Dolphins one the combine’s biggest losers if they hoped to get him as he likely pulled away from their late second-round reach. Washington is exactly what’s needed in Miami’s offense as arguably the best run-blocking tight end, with high upside in the pass game. The 6-7, 264-pound prospect displayed all of the athleticism that makes him such a mismatch as an in-line player. His 4.64 40 time was impressive for prospect of his size. Washington even stole the show in field-drills with an impressive one-handed sideline catch. He likely solidified himself as a top 50 prospect, and one of the top three tight ends in this year’s draft.

TE TUCKER KRAFT, South Dakota State

BEFORE THE COMBINE: Tucker Kraft is a more versatile option than Darnell Washington, which may appeal more to the Dolphins’ scheme. Mike McDaniel didn’t often employ tight ends in Miami’s downfield passing game, but Kraft has the ball skills to make tough catches, and is a strong runner who can break initial tackle attempts. He’s also a willing run blocker, and could provide the offense with the versatility required from that position. Tight ends coach Jon Embree has a long history of molding players like Kraft into plus-level starters, which could help him reach the field even sooner.

AT THE COMBINE: Kraft put together a solid combine, considering expectations. He finished right in the middle of the pack in most testing, and finished tied for first with 23 bench-press reps. He was never considered a standout athlete, rather one who possesses everything needed to succeed at the next level. His 4.69 40 time reinforced that he may be much more successful attacking the intermediate areas of the field than down the seam. Kraft should be available when Miami picks in the late-second round, and possibly the third. It’s not likely that he slips into Day 3.

OT MATTHEW BERGERON, Syracuse

BEFORE THE COMBINE: It’s difficult to predict what the Dolphins’ plan is for their offensive line. It’s clear they still need help, and are wintering the final year of Robert Hunt’s and Austin Jackson’s rookie contacts (provided Miami doesn’t pick up Jackson’s fifth-year option). Hunt has shown on occasion, that he may be an even better right tackle than guard, but it’s crucial that the Dolphins try to see what they have with the oft-injured Jackson. Regardless of their long-term futures, Terron Armstead isn’t getting younger and he spent the entire season playing through an injury. Bergeron has experience on both the left and right sides of the line, making him a potential asset as a swing tackle while he develops.

AT THE COMBINE: Bergeron opted not to participate in most of the testing drills, choosing instead to perform most of them at the Syracuse pro day. He did join in the vertical and broad jumps, finishing with a respectable 30.50-inch vertical. The area where Bergeron did leave a mark was on-field drills, where he displayed the smooth movements that make him an enticing prospect for the Dolphins’ offensive scheme. He played the tackle position for the Orange, but some scouts see him as having a high ceiling on the interior. It’s unlikely he slips beyond the second round, but could last until Miami picks at 51.

OL ANDREW VORHEES, USC

BEFORE THE COMBINE: Andrew Vorhees actually compares quite similarly to Robert Hunt, which would be a best-case scenario for Miami. Just like Hunt, he has experience playing both the guard and tackle positions. Vorhees is a strong pass blocker, with good power at the point of attack. He isn’t overly agile, but a good week of testing at the combine could help influence his draft stock His versatility could allow for Miami to move Hunt to right tackle, or he could compete with Liam Eichenberg for the left guard spot.

AT THE COMBINE: It seems that all too often a prospect suffers a disappointing injury in pre-draft work, like David Ojabo at last year’s combine. During on-field drills last week, Vorhees suffered an ACL tear that could cause him to miss his entire rookie season. Despite such a disappointing setback, Vorhees showed the type of player he is when he decided to still perform the bench press after suffering the injury. The injury likely will cause his draft position to slide, with the only question being how far.

DEFENSIVE PROSPECTS TO WATCH AT THE 2023 COMBINE

LB DREW SANDERS, Arkansas

BEFORE THE COMBINE: It seems the NFL prioritizes drafting linebackers less and less, and that could pay huge dividends for the Dolphins, who don’t possess a first-round pick. There’s some debate between Drew Sanders and Trenton Simpson on who will be the first linebacker to come off the board, as both currently hold second-round grades. Sanders should be considered as close to a perfect fit for new coordinator Vic Fangio’s gap-control scheme as you’re going to find in this draft. He has unique athletic traits and an abundance of raw talent, but is still learning to play off-ball linebacker after transitioning from edge rusher.

AT THE COMBINE: Sanders has been highly touted for his athletic abilities that give him such a high ceiling as a do-it-all linebacker. But none of those traits were on display at the combine, as Sanders opted to not participate in any drills. He will get the chance to perform at the University of Arkansas Pro Day. One of his concerns heading into the draft is his lack of experience as a transitioning edge player. He spoke about those concerns with the media, citing his versatility to play both outside and inside, and being able to “get after a pass, get after the quarterback and stop the run."

LB CAM JONES, Indiana

BEFORE THE COMBINE: Like Sanders, Cam Jones also is transitioning from another position, as he initially played safety for at Indiana. Playing in a gap-control scheme makes these transitions easier as it doesn’t put as much stress on block deconstruction. Instead, it should allow for Jones’ explosiveness and length to stop runners if they reach the second level. He has all of the athletic gifts to be successful in the passing game, and it will be intriguing to see how he tests among the other linebackers at the combine this week.

AT THE COMBINE: Considered a Day 3 prospect, Jones didn’t do much too much to shift his projection forward. He finished last in the 40-yard dash (4.69 seconds) among linebackers, second-to-last in the 10-yard split (1.62) and bench press (17 reps), and had an average vertical jump (33 inches). Jones is likely to be a special teams player early in his career, but his instincts and experience give him a chance to be a contributing backup. He remains a player to keep on the Dolphins radar in the later rounds of the draft.

CB DJ TURNER, Michigan

BEFORE THE COMBINE: DJ Turner is a player who could quickly resolidly the Dolphins cornerback room, should they move on from Byron Jones, as expected. What Turner lacks in measurables, he more than makes up for in athleticism. His closing speed, loose hips and ball skills keeps him sticky on receivers, and his high football IQ allows for him to bait quarterbacks and excel in zone coverage. He offers everything required for a complex zone scheme such as Fangio’s.

AT THE COMBINE: Turner not only gave his draft stock a boost, he impressed with a blazing 4.26-second 40-yard dash — the fastest of any prospect in Indianapolis. He also recorded the fastest 10-yard split among cornerbacks, running it in 1.47 seconds. Turner also finished in the top 10 in both the vertical and broad jumps. The University of Michigan prospect has been considered a late-first/early second-round prospect, and his combine showing means it would be a stretch to think he lasts until Miami’s pick in the late second round.

CB DEONTE BANKS, Maryland

BEFORE THE COMBINE: Deonte Banks is the physical prototype that Dolphins GM Chris Grier has held in high esteem throughout his tenure. He plays aggressive and uses his length to excel in press-man coverage. His hips allow for him to make the reactionary movements necessary to stick on his receiver, and get his hands on the ball. Banks should excel in the three-cone and shuttle drills. A strong showing could boost him to the early second round.

AT THE COMBINE: Banks was another corner who wowed with his testing in Indy. He finished third in the 40-yard dash (4.35 seconds), and seventh in the 10-yard split (1.49 seconds). It wasn’t just his speed that impressed, though, as he finished first in the vertical jump (42 inches), and second in the broad jump (11-4). Like Turner, Banks has a wider draft range, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he sneaks into the late second round.