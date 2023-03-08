Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
allongeorgia.com

Savannah Economic Development Authority Announces Passing of Savannah Regional Film Commission Executive Director

By AllOnGeorgia,

4 days ago
It is with great sadness that the Savannah Economic Development Authority announces the passing of Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC) Executive Director Erin Fraser. She...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
News 3 Today Celebrations for Marcy 10, 2023
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Annual Greening of the Fountain returns at Savannah's Forsyth Park
Savannah, GA1 day ago
The Habersham School will merge all campuses at the former Bible Baptist Church School Building
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractic visit gifted house by anonymous donor
Richmond Hill, GA1 day ago
Savannah woman celebrates being cancer free
Savannah, GA1 day ago
The Habersham School moving to site of former Bible Baptist School
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Port Wentworth votes to increase council members wages by 200%
Port Wentworth, GA1 day ago
Faith, Love and Good Works: The Abbie DeLoach Foundation Turns Tragedy Into a Living Legacy
Pooler, GA3 days ago
Garden City multischool project almost complete, ready for new school year
Garden City, GA2 days ago
First African Baptist Church of East Savannah 62nd Annual Brothers and Sisters Day Celebration
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club receives huge donation
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Meet Brittany Curry, Savannah’s St. Pat’s to-go cup designer
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Veterans come together over key lime pie: from Connecticut to Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA1 day ago
Savannah Tree Foundation to give away 500 native trees
Savannah, GA3 days ago
HS Fball: Johnson hires from within, promotes Smith
Savannah, GA2 days ago
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Let’s save this Whole Wide World and Mother Earth
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Incentives unknown for auto parts manufacturer’s Georgia facility
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Fmr Port Wentworth officer demands apology after 'forcible resignation' over Facebook post
Port Wentworth, GA1 day ago
Neighborhood weighs in on Enmarket Arena development
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Need-to-know info, rules for Savannah St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Beautiful “Butterfly Baby” follow up
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Waters Café open for business
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Mayor's Memo: For six years, a stronger Hardeeville has been on the grow
Hardeeville, SC1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh's Beach House Has a New Owner
Edisto Island, SC3 days ago
SPD’s Northeast Precinct is first to offer Relaxation Room to officers on duty
Savannah, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy