Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

New Haven doctor uses healing injections so patients can avoid surgery

By Lisa Carberg,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mr82T_0lB520Nd00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every year, many people undergo surgery for problems with their joints.

Paul Gebauer was almost one of them. Gebauer, a 60-year-old from Clinton, was in extreme pain from an issue involving his shoulder.

“I was diagnosed with a torn tendon in my shoulder,” he said.

Thanks to his wife’s research, he found New Haven orthopaedic surgeon Phillip Luchini of Luchini Orthopaedic , who performs in in-office procedure to relieve joint pain.

The procedure uses something called platelet rich plasma or PRP . It is not like a cortisone shot which just eases pain. PRP actually uses blood’s own plasma to heal from within.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksZzM_0lB520Nd00


A patient’s blood is put into a centrifuge, which separates out the plasma. The plasma is then injected into the patient’s trouble area under ultrasound guidance.

“The platelets release their growth factors, and then that jumpstarts the natural healing process in the body,” Luchini said.

Areas that can be treated with PRP include shoulders, elbows, hips, wrists, knees, ankles and arthritic joints.

“This is another modality we can use to avoid surgical treatment in many cases,” Luchini said.

It worked in one try for Paul, who was in so much pain he was ready to undergo surgery if needed.

“It was a little sore for like a day or two, but then over a matter of like a week or so, it was like holy cow, it’s all better,” Gebauer said.

He can now do the simple things again that he once took for granted — including playing tennis with his daughter.

The procedure itself is not covered by insurance. Costs start at $500. It does not work on everyone, and some people need multiple treatments.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
Health Headlines: Yale Cancer Center doctor discusses at-home colon cancer tests
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Daylight saving time switch associated with more crashes, mood episodes
New Haven, CT22 hours ago
Nyberg – Author’s book teaches men how to confront mental health
New Haven, CT22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New tools diagnose and prevent sports injuries
New Haven, CT23 hours ago
Yale dermatologist discusses new antibiotic for acne and retinol usage
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Hartford HealthCare doctor discusses signs of multiple sclerosis
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
State orders evacuation of Waterford nursing home facility
Waterford, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car thankful for support after News 12 story
Bridgeport, CT21 hours ago
Health Headlines: Concussion safety ahead of spring sports
New Haven, CT1 day ago
‘I can & I will’: Hartford man goes viral on TikTok sharing positive message about physical differences
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Milford church files lawsuit against multiple CT state departments over vaccine mandate
Milford, CT1 day ago
CT mall requires minors have adult supervision, May be asked to leave otherwise
Milford, CT3 days ago
Welcome, Penelope: Wife of late Bristol police officer gives birth to baby girl
Bristol, CT2 days ago
Waterbury teachers adopt student in need of home, medical care
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Pet of the Week: Whiskers!
North Haven, CT1 day ago
Southern Connecticut State University’s comfort police K9 celebrates 3rd birthday
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Connecticut Post Mall in Milford initiates parental guidance program for teens
Milford, CT2 days ago
Guilford 8-year-old semi-finalist in NASA competition
Guilford, CT23 hours ago
New Haven reverses rule on outdoor dining
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Wethersfield
Wethersfield, CT1 day ago
A 19th century Darien girl’s headstone went missing. Years later, it turned up in a Milford cemetery.
Milford, CT14 hours ago
Animals relocated amid New Haven Animal Shelter investigations
New Haven, CT4 days ago
Three hospitalized after Plainfield car crash
Plainfield, CT3 hours ago
Waterbury CVS robbed at knifepoint
Waterbury, CT11 hours ago
Remarkable Women of Connecticut: Founder of West Haven Black Coalition dedicates years to bettering the lives of others
West Haven, CT3 days ago
Torrington man suffers burns, smoke inhalation in house fire on Cedar Lane
Torrington, CT3 days ago
Man taken into custody after filming woman in Enfield retail store dressing room
Enfield, CT20 hours ago
1 injured after fire rips through Bristol home: officials
Bristol, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy