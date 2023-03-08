Albany man charged in 2019 bank robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that took place in 2019 on South Pearl Street. Leon Samuel was arrested Tuesday after a years-long investigation.

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 25, 2019, police said Samuel entered the SEFCU bank at 200 South Pearl St. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied, and Samuel fled with the cash.

No one was injured during the incident. The 55-year old was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.