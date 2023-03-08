Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man charged in 2019 bank robbery

By Courtney Ward,

4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that took place in 2019 on South Pearl Street. Leon Samuel was arrested Tuesday after a years-long investigation.

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 25, 2019, police said Samuel entered the SEFCU bank at 200 South Pearl St. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied, and Samuel fled with the cash.

No one was injured during the incident. The 55-year old was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

