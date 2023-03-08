Open in App
Conejos County, CO
KXRM

Babysitter arrested in death of Conejos County toddler

By Ashley Eberhardt,

4 days ago

(CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo.) — A babysitter was arrested in February in connection to the death of a 23-month-old girl in Conejos County.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 48-year-old Denise Cordova was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday, Feb. 24.

CBI said deputies started investigating after the toddler was taken to the hospital on Jan. 31, 2023 with life-threatening injuries, where the child later died.

CBI said at the time of her death, the child was in Cordova’s care. CBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Cordova is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 19.

