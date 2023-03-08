Jamie Lee Curtis Asks: ‘Why Are There No Matinees’ for Concerts? ‘I Want to Hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.’

When Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by the Today show on Tuesday morning (March 7), she took a moment to advocate for early-bird concerts.

The topic came up when the Oscar nominee and noted early riser explained that she was planning to skip an Academy Awards dinner later this week due to it starting at 7:30 p.m. “What time would the dinner have had to have been for you to actually say yes?” anchor Savannah Guthrie asked, to which she confidently replied, “5.”

Eventually, the conversation turned to Curtis’ complaint about the late starting time for concerts and other live music events. “Why are there no matinees? I’m curious,” she said. “I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it. The problem is, I’m not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.”

Of course, while most of the live-music circuit operates on a nighttime schedule, daytime concerts aren’t entirely unheard of. For example, after announcing their 25th-anniversary reunion tour across the U.K. last month, S Club 7 added a matinee show at London’s O2 arena on Oct. 28 when their back-to-back Friday and Saturday night shows at the famous venue sold out due to demand.

As for Curtis’ favorite band, Coldplay served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last month alongside host Pedro Pascal. During the episode, Chris Martin & co. performed “The Astronaut” and a choir-backed rendition of their 2005 song “Fix You,” though it’s safe to say Curtis was probably in bed by the time they took to the stage after midnight ET at Studio 8H.

