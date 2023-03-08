Alonzo gets 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery, shooting death of Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas — Felix Alonzo, who pleaded guilty in February to a 2019 aggravated robbery that left his step grandfather dead, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Alonzo was initially charged with murder over the shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver, but that charge was dropped.

The state said during opening statements that Alonzo and his codefendants had a plan and brought everything they needed. Alonzo and his codefendants approached the property and held Fawver at gunpoint, prosecutor Chris Shultz said. Fawver’s wife came outside, and he told her to run. As she was running, Shultz said she heard a single shot. Fawver died in the dirt in front of his own home, Shultz said.

Image of Felix Alonzo from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Shultz said during closing arguments that Fawver should be enjoying his retirement but did not get the chance. Shultz said while the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt who the shooter was, Alonzo was the “mastermind” behind the plan. Prosecutor Mandy Say called the crime “cold and calculated.”

Defense attorney Nick Olguin during opening statements that Alonzo took responsibility for his actions. During his closing arguments, Olguin said that rehabilitation and redemption “has to start somewhere.” He said Alonzo learned from the horrible circumstances. Olguin denied that Alonzo pulled the trigger and said after the robbery, Alonzo “wrecked his car after having a full-blown panic attack.”

Olguin asked the jury to give mercy, but prosecutors pushed for a life sentence.

It took the jury just over two hours to decide Alonzo’s punishment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.