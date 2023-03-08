Xbox Leak Teases Release of One of 2022's Most Critically-Acclaimed Games

A new leak tied to Xbox has indicated that one of the most critically-acclaimed games of 2022 will soon be playable on Xbox One , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S platforms. Although it wasn't as strong of a year as originally anticipated, 2022 still saw a number of fantastic titles like Elden Ring , Tunic , Pentiment , and A Plague Tale: Requiem all land on Xbox. And while it's already known that 2023 will have some more heavy-hitters like Starfield and Redfall , it looks like a title that has previously come to every other platform will soon be hitting Xbox as well.

Based on new information from the ESRB , Neon White will soon be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Originally released for Nintendo Switch and PC, Neon White later came to PS5 and PS4 in the latter portion of 2022. Even though some Xbox fans wondered when the shooter would come their way, publisher Annapurna Interactive has since remained silent about its potential to come to Microsoft's gaming platforms. Fortunately, it seems like this silence will soon come to a close when Annapurna officially announces Neon White for Xbox soon enough.

If you're not familiar with Neon White and what it entails, the game is a first-person shooter that places an emphasis on speedrunning. Levels are designed to be completed as quickly as possible and feature a number of different guns and unique abilities. When it comes to Neon White's reception, it ended up being one of the best-reviewed games for the entirety of 2022. Currently, it boasts an astounding 89/100 aggregate score on Metacritic , which is greatly impressive. So if you own an Xbox and are a fan of shooters, this might be a game worth keeping on your radar.

For now, we still don't know when Neon White may end up releasing on Xbox, but the fact that this leak has come about suggests that more information should be arriving within the coming days or weeks. Whenever Annapurna Interactive opts to make this release official, previous reports have also suggested that Neon White will be launching immediately on Xbox Game Pass, which means it will be free to check out for subscribers.

" Neon White is a lightning fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though... did you know them in a past life?

Related:

Features:

o You play as Neon White, an assassin plucked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a shot at redemption.

o Collect "Soul Cards" to attack your foes or discard them to use unique movement abilities.

o Compete for the best times by cleverly combining cards to discover massive shortcuts.

o Uncover Heaven's mysteries by getting to know the other assassins... did you know them in a past life?"