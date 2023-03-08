My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up an All For One Betrayal

My Hero Academia 's Final War just took another exciting turn - one that once again doubles as an opportunity to give secondary characters a chance to shine and pitch-in on the victory against All For One. The final race is on for All For One to pull off his ultimate victory - getting a new lease on life by transferring his essence into the completed super-body of his protege, Tomura Shigaraki. In between All For One and his destination stand a whole army of some of the most powerful heroes - and now, one all-powerful villain as well!

(WARNING: My Hero Academia manga 382 SPOILERS Follow!)

In the My Hero Academia manga chapter "Don't Let Him Go" we find All For One trying to reach Shigaraki at all costs. Meanwhile, Class 1-A students Tsuyu Asui, Ochaco Uraraka, and Fumikago Tokoyami are trying to assist Hawks and Endeavor in stopping the League of Villains' assualt - spepcifcaly Himiko Toga's army of Twice doubles - while also keeping All For One at bay.

As the chapter makes clear, the clock is ticking for both sides. Even while All For One's window of opportunity to become Shigaraki is closing, the evil overlord's rejuvination through a Rewind quirk round is continuing. All For One is getting younger and more vibrant by the minute - and he clearly displays that his power is back in its prime, as well, with a massive explosive burst that throws the heroes back.

The heroes requiere and edge - and the certainly bring one, in the form of Gigantomakia!

We only get a brief amount to surmise from, but the cliffhanger of My Hero Academia Chapter 382 spells out the story. The kids of Class 1-A and Class 1-B unite. Eijiro Kirishimia and Hitoshi Shinso are spotted on the head of 'Machia, who is once again blinded by the layer off rock across his eyes (which was seen as part of his quirk during the All-Out War Arc). It's clear that Shinso's quirk is most likey the key to controlling Gigantomaki a; we know that 'Machia is trained to hear Tomura Shigaraki's voice and obey it, and with the brute blinded, Shinso's voice modulator can allow him to easily trick 'Machia into falling under the sway of his Brainwashing quirk.

Gigantomakia is a powerful chess piece on the board, and if the heroes can keep control of him, it could turn the tide at least as far as keeping the League of Villains and their army at bay. Already All For One has had a chunk of mountainside thrown at him, so he does have quite a big hurdle to get over.

