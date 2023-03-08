Open in App
Chicago NASCAR races’ names, lengths revealed

By Jack Baudoin,

4 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — This summer’s NASCAR events in Chicago now have official new names.

The Cup Series will be called the “Grant Park 220,” while the Xfinity Series will be the “Loop 121.”

The course is 2.2 miles long, so the races will be 100 and 55 laps, respectively. They will happen on July 1 and 2.

This will be the first-ever Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.

In the spirit of the series, the Chicago street race will send 220 local kids to the Chicago Park District’s summer day camp.

