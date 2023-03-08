Lawmakers react to Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro proposed his budget Tuesday and local lawmakers are sharing their thoughts.

Rep. Rich Irvin (R – Huntingdon/Franklin) and Rep. Scott Conklin (D – Centre) pointed out that Shapiro touted education and community improvement when he proposed his $44. 4 billion budget for PA.

“In Centre County we have seen first-hand how supporting education and the environment can help attract and create businesses, revitalize rural communities, increase tourism, and help entire regions reinvent themselves,” Conklin said. “As a leader in the House Democratic Caucus, I look forward to working with my fellow members and the governor to support his agenda, and make sure the interests of Centre County, the people I represent, are part of the discussion.”

“Gov. Shapiro made some fine points today and I agree with some of his goals, such as greater support for the Pennsylvania State Police and prioritizing funding for career and technical education,” Irvin said.

Irvin added that even though the budget sounds good the “numbers don’t add up.”

“This budget sounds good in theory, but the numbers don’t add up. I will continue to advocate for holding the line on spending and focusing on the core functions of government instead of a continued stream of new programs and funding that will put our state into a financial hole.”

Senator Judy Ward (R – 30) also saw some positive and negative aspects in Shapiros proposed budget.

“Governor Shapiro’s first budget included some encouraging areas of bipartisanship, including creating a better tax climate for business, expanding the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program for our seniors, promoting vocational and technical education, and mental health support for our children,” Ward said.

“There were unfortunately things I had concerns about as well,” Ward added “The Governor’s budget doubles down on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, depending on more than $600 million of revenue that he will generate from this carbon tax. This will result in higher electric bills and increased inflation at a time when families and businesses in Pennsylvania are already struggling.

Ward also noted that she wants to see a more balanced approach to education funding and program sustainability/fiscal responsibility.

Representative Paul Takac (D – Centre) also shared his approval of the expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program.

“Expanding the Property Tax Rent Rebate program to include 175,000 more people will help so many of our disabled and senior Pennsylvanians,” Takac said. “Furthermore, his priorities of funding economic development and community revitalization programs, lowering business taxes, and creating manufacturing innovation programs to foster partnerships between universities and businesses to help spur innovation are critical to a prosperous and bright future for all Pennsylvanians.”

“I also support Governor Shapiro’s emphasis on better supporting those who give back so much to our communities by proposing tax incentives for teachers, nurses and law enforcement, Takac added. “We must help attract, train and retain folks who can fill these critical, high need positions.”

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy said in a statement that they are looking forward to working with Shapiro.

“Gov. Shapiro recognizes the first duty of government is the safety of its citizens. We would like to commend him for providing a dedicated funding stream for the Pennsylvania State Police and proposing four new cadet classes in the next state budget to hire 384 new troopers, as well as the additional steps he wants to take to provide more law enforcement officers for Pennsylvania’s communities.”

Republican Chairman of the House Education Committee Jesse Topper (R – Bedford/Fulton) also acknowledged Shapiro’s commitment to law enforcement, but added that the spending amount was just too much.

“Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal is certainly ambitious, and I agree with the administration’s stance on expediting permit requests and supporting law enforcement throughout Pennsylvania,” Topper said.

“The sheer amount of spending is simply too high, but hopefully we will be able to work with this administration to enact real policy reforms throughout state government and increase productivity. In the field of education, I appreciate the language surrounding transformative change at both the higher education and basic education levels.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers, as well as the Shapiro administration, in finding real solutions to the challenges in our educational system,” Topper added.

