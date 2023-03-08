Open in App
Huntingdon, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon Borough begins construction for amphitheater

By Courtney Murphy,

4 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Huntingdon Borough has officially begun construction for an amphitheater at Flagpole Hill.

This idea sparked 30 years ago from then Borough Manager Daniel Varner. He said community members would ask why they couldn’t put up a stage or have performances along Portstown Park. The primary reason was that there would be too many train interruptions.

After retiring, he received a grant from Senator Jake Corman’s office. That donation then catapulted more grants and donations to come through and help with the funds.

Flagpole Hill is located at the top and overlooks the borough. Alongside, there are many walkway trails accessible to residents.

“The amphitheater is going to be near many beautiful walking trails that go for miles,” Borough Mayor Tom Yoder said. “I just think we’re utilizing an area that’s been underutilized, and to use it for a project like this is amazing.”‘

The theater will be an outdoor space with tiered seating. Yoder said the area could hold up to 4,000 people watching on their chairs and towels.

Varner said the goal is to hold local performances and concerts. That could also serve as a place for graduations on any event that draws a decent crowd.

“The goal is not only to be able to host local bands and organizations, regional organizations but time to time if we get a sponsor then we can host a national group to come in,” Varner said. “It’ll be large enough where we could bring a pretty sizeable group.”

Construction is currently in the first of the three stages. Varner said the project will take two years to complete due to supplies being on backorder.

The first stage involves the clearing and foundation of the stage and tiers. Then in the second stage they will install bathrooms. Finally, the third stage includes working with the landscaping.

“The plan is for the bathroom and a handicapped parking lot,” Varner said. “Then the plan is to have a place where we can set up food trucks, and vending trucks can set up along the way during larger events.”

Varner said the project could cost nearly $500,000 by the time it’s completed. But they want the space to be something that lasts for generations.

Both believe this helps with Huntingdon borough’s revitalization. It’ll attract more tourists and increase economic growth because of the possible talent that can come.

“I think it’s just one more component of revitalizing Huntingdon and another place for people to come just to see what we have to offer,” Yoder said.

“That was one of the hopes to draw folks in here, and they can see the beauty in this area and to help with the economy,” Varner said.

The borough hopes to have smaller events sometime this summer.

