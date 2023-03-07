For the kids: Things to do around Denton over spring break

Buy Now Spring break starts next week for Denton ISD. There are plenty of options to get your child involved in new activities and day camps and stay out of your hair, and for you to do together around Denton County. DRC file photo

Spring break starts next week for Denton ISD and other area districts. Students from pre-K through 12th grade will get a break from school March 13-17.

The break, though, means limited child care and more time for families to plan activities with kids. There are plenty of options to get your child involved in new activities and day camps and stay out of your hair, and for you to do together around Denton County.