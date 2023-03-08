Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to shooting & burning deaths of 2 in Bronx

After a 10-month manhunt, the NYPD arrested one of two suspects who was wanted in connection to the shooting and burning deaths of two friends in the Bronx.

Jahmeel Sanders was wanted for the deaths of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang in May 2022 in connection to a car fire that took place on Shore Road. The two victims were found fatally shot in their heads inside of the burned vehicle at the scene of the crime.

Sanders now faces numerous charges, including murder, arson and kidnapping.

Police are still searching for the second subject, Steven Santiago.