The Wrap: Desert X

Indigenous headlines for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Greetings, relatives.

A lot of news out there. Thanks for stopping by ICT’s digital platform.

Each day we do our best to gather the latest news for you.

Okay, here's what you need to know today:

DESERT X: Indigenous artist creates giant basket maze

A giant walkable maze shaped like a Cahuilla basket is a lesson in Native history at this year’s Desert X art installation, which runs through May 7 in Coachella Valley.

The work, “Immersion,” was created by Indigenous artist Gerald Clarke, Cahuilla Band, who is also an educator, tribal leader and cultural practitioner.

On opening day, March 3, Clarke and his daughters stood in front of the 100-foot maze in the Palm Springs desert and sang traditional Cahuilla bird songs, while media and VIPs from all over the world watched.

His daughters wore a special edition Desert X shirt with one of Clarke’s Brand designs – a map of the United States and the word Amnesia above it. READ MORE . — Sandra Hale Schulman, special to ICT

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY .

LISTEN to ICT’s newscast on the go

iSanti Ozuyapi makes prep basketball history

Following back-to-back wins over Native rivals to open the season, Santee basketball coach Waylon LaPlante believed the Warriors had what it took to make the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament.

Thursday, the iSanti Ozuyapi make school history with their first-ever appearance in Nebraska’s Class D-2 tournament, the smallest of the six class brackets in Nebraska. Seventh-seeded Santee, 15-5, opens against Shelton High School, 22-1. The second-seeded Bulldogs have won 22 consecutive games following a season-opening loss. Santee hopes that streak ends at 22.

Santee is just one of many teams across Indian Country hoping to make a run at the state championship. Some state tournaments like in Arizona have already completed while others start in the coming days or later this month. READ MORE . — Tim Trudell, special to ICT

Film festival puts spotlight on Native women directors

The upcoming Native Women in Film Festival will feature more than 30 films from Indigenous women directors – the largest number of films by Native women among film festivals this year.

The festival, which runs March 5-10 in the week leading up to the Academy Awards, puts a spotlight on 32 Native women directors, including Darlene Naponse, Anishnaabe; Jules Arita Koostachin, Attawapiskat First Nation; and Payton Counts, Ojibwe.

The films include feature films, documentaries and shorts addressing issues ranging from domestic violence and missing and murdered women to boarding school trauma and pipeline protests.

“We have the largest number of films by Native women directors this year,“ founder/director Joanelle Romero told ICT. “ We've surpassed all of them in numbers — Toronto Film Festival, Cannes, Sundance, and the Oscars. It's been quite extraordinary.” READ MORE . — Sandra Hale Schulman, special to ICT

Yellowstone bison issue

New data shows more than a quarter of the remaining wild bison in Yellowstone National Park are gone.

The national park released its latest report Friday, finding over 1,600 bison have been removed from the population by means of hunting or captivity.

That stands in comparison to August 2022 when the bison population stood at a record-high of 6,000.

Leaders from Roam Free Nation, a Montana-based wild bison advocacy group, weighed in, calling the bison mismanagement at Yellowstone “growing out of control.”

Tribal leaders in the area have weighed in, including Nez Perce leader Quincy Ellenwood who called for limits to how many bison can be taken.

In addition to planned hunts, winter seasons can be a cause of unusually high decline. Yellowstone estimates that nine out of every 100 adult bison naturally die over the winter. — 'ICT Newscast with Aliyah Chavez'

Sign up here to get ICT's newsletter

Santa Fe welcomes Indigenous Jazz

On the Tuesday edition of the ICT Newscast, a Navajo musician combines traditional culture with jazz. We learn about a new art installation in southern California. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk talks clean energy in Native communities

Watch:

Santa Fe welcomes Indigenous Jazz (; 26:46)

Iditarod Notebook: News from the trail

Update: Day 3, March 7

Ryan Redington, Inupiaq, and Richie Diehl, Dena’ina Athabascan, were in second and fourth place, respectively, at 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 7, in the 51st Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

It's Day 3 of the roughly 1,000-mile race, which began March 5 in Willow, Alaska. The leading mushers and dog teams have ascended the 3,500-foot Rainy Pass and descended into the flatlands of the Alaska interior. READ MORE . — Richard Arlin Walker, special to ICT

FOLLOW ICT ON SOCIAL MEDIA: FACEBOOK , TWITTER , INSTAGRAM , TIKTOK .

What’s trending on social media:

Other top stories:

What we’re reading:

John Herrington at Carnegie Hall.

Staged Reading of Play Three Sisters , set on Tunica-Biloxi Reservation, Debuts in Avoyelles Parish.

Navajo communities close access to Grand Falls after a surge in water and visitors.

We want your tips, but we also want your feedback. What should we be covering that we’re not? What are we getting wrong? Please let us know. dalton@ictnews.org.