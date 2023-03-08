Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Awful Announcing

Warriors-Lakers draws largest non-Christmas NBA regular season audience in four years

By Joe Lucia,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZWTp_0lB4k8LB00

On a busy sports weekend, ABC drew a very strong audience for Warriors-Lakers on Sunday.

The Lakers’ 113-105 win averaged 3.95 million viewers on ABC, good for the best non-Christmas regular season NBA viewership since the same matchup in February of 2019.

Additionally, Suns-Mavericks earlier on Sunday averaged 2.81 million viewers on ABC, which ESPN announced as the most-watched early in a Sunday ABC window in eight years. On Sunday night, the Knicks’ double OT win over the Celtics averaged 2.15 million viewers on ESPN, the network’s most-watched NBA game of the season.

Given the sheer amount of NBA games each season on TNT, ABC, and ESPN, hitting a mark like this is impressive, especially considering that last month’s All-Star Game drew record-low viewership .

[ ESPN ]

The post Warriors-Lakers draws largest non-Christmas NBA regular season audience in four years appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ18 hours ago
Capitol Rioter Shocks Judge With 'Ridiculous' Sentencing Statements
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy