Concertgoers process trauma following fatal crowd surge at Armory concert

By Mackenzie Mislan,

4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tragic circumstances following Sunday night’s GloRilla concert as two women died in a crowd surge at the Main Street Armory . For many concert goers, this can be a traumatizing experience.

The night ended in disarray as fans left the GloRilla concert. Glenda Vasquez was there that night with her boyfriend and she says it was chaotic. She says the show was nothing out of the ordinary until it came time to leave. She says during the last song, the lights came on and everyone moved towards the exit. She says that’s when it became too crowded and she heard screaming.

Vasquez says the event reminded her of her experience on 9/11.

“I was trying not to get paranoid. And try not to get stuck because I did one time and I just kind of looked around like which way to go and what do I do?”

Lieutenant Greg Bello says to prepare for potential emergencies at large events like this, you should always be aware of where your exits are. And in case you find yourself in a crowd-surge situation, he says to turn sideways and move diagonally as you navigate the crowds and find open spaces off to the side. He also says to be careful when picking up dropped items because if you drop to the ground, you’re putting yourself in a dangerous position to be unable to stand up.

Vasquez says she sees a long road to recovery and her advice is to mindful of what you bring. Sometimes it comes down to the shoes you have on and if you’re wearing heels, you may find it difficult to run.

We also spoke with Autumn Gallegos, a clinical psychologist at URMC. She says the first step is acknowledging you may be going through a difficult time.

“A lot of times people will try to talk themselves out of their own feelings, oh it wasn’t a big deal or maybe I shouldn’t be as scared as I am.”

She says the best way to get help is by surrounding yourself with friends and family who are able to support you. If the problem progresses, she suggests seeing a professional.

Villa of Hope is also providing resources for those experiencing trauma. Krisite Elias, the Director of the Integrated Clinic says they offer Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. Their Office of Mental Health and Office of Addiction Services and Supports are also available. Individuals who need help can call (585)581-HOPE .

