Election legislation roundup: Iowa House of Representatives

As of Feb. 26, Ballotpedia has tracked one election-related bill in the Iowa House of Representatives since the beginning of the year. Republicans sponsored the bill. The bill is:

IA HF356 : A bill for an act relating to the conduct of elections, including provisions related to absentee ballots, recounts, and contested gubernatorial elections and impeachments, making penalties applicable, and including effective date provisions, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R).

During the week of Feb. 20-26, Ballotpedia tracked 89 House election-related bills nationally. As of Feb. 26, Ballotpedia has tracked 880 House bills nationally. Ballotpedia tracked the most House bills this year in the New York State Assembly with 122, while Ballotpedia tracked the fewest House bills in Alabama, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania with zero. Republicans sponsored 403 of these bills, while Democrats sponsored 363. Third party sponsorship and bills with no sponsors accounted for 55 bills, while bipartisan legislators sponsored 59.

As of Feb. 26, Ballotpedia has tracked 511 House bills in Democratic trifectas and 289 House bills in Republican trifectas. A trifecta is when one political party holds the governorship and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Ballotpedia has tracked 80 House bills in states where neither party holds trifecta control.

The Iowa House is scheduled to be in session from Jan. 9 to April 28 this year. In 2022, Ballotpedia tracked five House bills related to election administration. Zero of these bills passed both chambers. Iowa is a Republican trifecta.