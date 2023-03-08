Wellness phone app now available for Washington state law enforcement

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers throughout Washington state will now have access to a mobile application that focuses on their well-being.

The CORDICO app from Lexipol provides anonymous on-demand access to wellness techniques, suicide prevention, resilience, physical fitness, nutrition and other behavioral health support to officers. Users can take self-assessments and watch updated videos, guides and articles on over 60 behavioral health topics, according to Lexipol. There is also access to peer support, therapists and chaplains for officers.

The app is a result of the Washington Law Enforcement Officer Mental Health Task Force Report that was published in 2021. The report found that law enforcement’s exposure to trauma and substance misuse can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and an increased risk of suicide.

The Washington state legislature allocated $1 million in funds for the app to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs last year. It is now available for free to active and retired law enforcement, corrections, dispatch professionals and their family/household members, according to the association.

Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-28) sponsored the original funding for the app after learning more about the need for officer wellness support following a ride-along with Steilacoom Police Chief Tom Yabe.

“We deeply appreciate the support of Rep. Leavitt and her legislative colleagues for this important and critical support for our state’s officers, deputies, troopers, corrections officers, communication center professionals and their families,” said Steve Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. "It is needed now more than ever.”

Suquamish Police Chief Mike Lasnier, Shelton Police Chief Carol Beason, Bothell Police Chief Ken Seuberlich and Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser worked with the association in selecting the CORDICO app to provide services to officers in Washington state. The Center Square reached out to Seuberlich for comment on the app, but he was unable to provide comment at the time of this publication.

Lasnier said in a statement that while an average person may experience a handful of critical incidents in their lifetime, police officers are present for hundreds of them.

“While officers are expected to function flawlessly during intense moments of danger, loss, violence, horror and death, such incidents can leave a lasting impact,” Lasnier said. “Officers and their families need ways to offload the stress and horror that they see, so they don’t end up carrying it through their lives. This app will provide resources to first responders to help keep them healthy and fit to continue serving.”