WYFF4.com

Charges dropped against couple charged in Nishan Huff homicide, according to documents By Janice Limon, 4 days ago

By Janice Limon, 4 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE - Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. -The 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office released this information as to why the charges against Frank Rozier ...