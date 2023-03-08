You Can Now Shop Dr. Scholl’s x Re/Done Women’s Clog Sandal Collaboration

Dr. Scholl’s has teamed up with Re/Done for a limited edition footwear collection right in time for spring and summer sandal season.

The chic collection includes five new colorways of the iconic Original Sandal from Dr. Scholl’s, reimagined by Re/Done with a vintage-inspired twist. The color variations range from classic neutral-toned leather to black and red patent leather with lacquered wood, as well as denim made from Re/Done’s upcycled denim scraps. The collection is available in sizes 5 to 11, and, of course, all of the sandals provide major support you’d expect from Dr. Scholl’s.

Re/Done has made several stylish modifications for this modern take on Dr. Scholl’s original Pescura sandal. This version includes a slightly higher heel and squared toe shape, redeveloped vintage hardware, and thicker leather toe straps. Each shoe also features a handmade artisanal wood clog sole made from natural beechwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The leather used in the collection is responsibly sourced from factories audited by the Leather Working Group.

Dr. Scholl’s Pescura sandal launched in the ’60s, purported to help tone the legs with a beechwood footbed. Soon after their launch, the sandals were quickly seen as an international success after becoming favorites of celebrities like Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton. Beyond the promise of great gams, the Pescura design offers arch support , making them a nice pair of shoes for standing all day .

The Dr. Scholl’s brand has become synonymous with unexpected collaborations, including past partnerships with Athleta, Kate Spade , Anthropologie, DJ Honey Dijon, and Ganni. The Ganni collaboration also included an update to Dr. Scholl’s original wooden sole sandal.

The limited edition capsule footwear collection is available for purchase at Re/Done and Dr. Scholl’s , as well as retail stores worldwide for $295.

