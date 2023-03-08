Madera County health department earns accreditation

The Madera County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) was awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) as of Feb. 24.

In order to obtain accreditation status, health departments undergo a peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure the department meets a set of quality standards and measures, according to a news release. Throughout the accreditation process, MCDPH took numerous actions to improve core services including publishing a Community Health Assessment and a Community Health Improvement Plan and launching a performance management and customer feedback system.

“This 7-year endeavor involved every member of our department as well as many other county departments and partners. I am so proud of our team and the Live Well Madera County Coalition for this landmark achievement for Madera County,” said Public Health Director Sara Bosse.

Established in 2007, PHAB is a non-profit organization that administers the national accreditation program, aiming to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation.

Jointly funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, PHAB sets standards based on which of the nation’s governmental public health departments can continue to improve the quality of services and performance of the department.

“The value of becoming nationally accredited through PHAB extends far beyond the walls of the health department,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “People living and working in communities served by these health departments can be assured that their health department is strong and has the capacity to protect and promote their health. Just going through the accreditation process itself helps health departments pinpoint the areas that are critical to improving the work they do for their communities.”