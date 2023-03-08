18 nepo babies who've dated, married, or had flings with other children of celebrities

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus in 2015. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Over the years, numerous celebrity children —or nepo babies — have dated other celebrity children.

With nepo baby discourse still in full swing, Insider rounded up famous kids who've dated one another.

The 18 nepo babies include Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Frances Bean Cobain.

Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson in 2022. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images

Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson dated for about a year.

Iris, the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, and Ryder, whose parents are Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson, celebrated a year of dating in May 2022 , after they revealed their relationship on Instagram in February 2022.

A source previously told People in February 2022 that Iris and Ryder had grown up together and even attended the same school in Santa Monica.

"It's a small, tight-knit celeb community over there. A lot of those kids have grown up together since they were really young," People's unnamed source said at the time.

However, Iris and Ryder's relationship appears to be a thing of the past. The 20-year-old posted a Valentine's Day tribute to her new boyfriend , aspiring filmmaker Henry Haber, in February.

Trevor Lukather in 2018. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Trevor Lukather and Madison Cain tied the knot in December, and are both children of rock legends.

Madison is the daughter of Jonathan Cain (the keyboardist in Journey), while Trevor's father is none other than Toto guitarist Steve Lukather.

Madison and Trevor married in December after four years of dating . They first met after Madison saw Trevor on Instagram, and invited him and his father to a Journey show in Los Angeles.

Lewis Pullman and Rainey Qualley in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman celebrated their two-year anniversary in September.

Rainey, whose parents are Andie McDowell and Paul Qualley, posted a carousel of images of her and Lewis (son of actors Bill Pullman and Tamara Hurwitz) kissing to celebrate their relationship milestone.

"2 years with my best friend," Rainey captioned the sweet post .

The two made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2022, at the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins in 2023. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in September 2021.

The couple began dating in late 2019 and spent most of the initial coronavirus lockdown together before getting engaged in September 2020, approximately a year after they met. They then quietly tied the knot a year later in September 2021.

Lily is the son of singer Phil Collins, and Charlie's parents are actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.

France Bean Cobain in 2018, Riley Hawk in 2019. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality

Frances Bean Cobain revealed her relationship with Riley Hawk in early 2022.

Frances Bean is famously the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole vocalist Courtney Love. In January 2022, the visual artist gave followers a glimpse at her relationship with Riley Hawk, son of skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Frances shared a series of photos to Instagram after explaining that she'd taken a "year long break" from posting for mental health reasons. Riley is featured in several of the snaps, including one where he's holding a dog dressed as Santa and another where he and Frances are cozy together on a boat with Hawk and his wife Catherine Goodman.

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva for almost two years , but she filed for divorce in 2016.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson in 2022. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson are expecting their first child together.

Grace and Mark have been married since September 2021, and the daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer revealed in October that she's expecting, showing off her baby bump during a red-carpet appearance .

Mark is the son of music manager Laurence Ronson and Hollywood socialite and writer Ann Dexter-Jones.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence. Jasmin Lawrence/Instagram

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence went public with their relationship on Instagram in June 2021.

"Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmin captioned photos of her and Eric in a June 2021 post . "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

"You're so sweet. Thank you my baby. I LOVE YOU!!" Eric commented.

The oldest of comedian Eddie Murphy's ten children, Eric was born in 1989 to Murphy's then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. His siblings include Bria, 25, Myles, 22, Shayne, 21, Zola, 15, Bella, 13, with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, and Angel, 8, with former Spice Girl Mel B.

Jasmin, whose parents are comedian Martin Lawrence and Patricia Southall, is the oldest of Lawrence's children. He also has two daughters with ex Shamicka Gibbs.

Murphy and Lawrence have costarred in several movies together, including the 1992 rom-com "Boomerang," and the 1999 buddy comedy "Life," in which the comedians played two convicts serving life in prison.

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2015. Lester Cohen/WireImage

Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger had a fling in 2015.

Miley, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, dated Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, for about five months in 2015.

The two ultimately called it quits in April of that year, due to differences in their lifestyles, according to People . Miley was reportedly more focused on her music career, while Patrick was enjoying his time as a college student at USC.

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid in 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis the Royal; Jacobo Raule/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a brief romance in 2018.

While the two were never officially linked, they were spotted cuddling and kissing during public events multiple times in 2018. Per The Cut, things ended between the two after Kendall was spotted with an ex-boyfriend.

Kendall is the daughter of reality TV star Kris Jenner and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and her siblings include Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner.

Anwar's parents are real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and model Yolanda Hadid.