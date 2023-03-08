18 nepo babies who've dated, married, or had flings with other children of celebrities
Over the years, numerous celebrity children —or nepo babies — have dated other celebrity children.
With nepo baby discourse still in full swing, Insider rounded up famous kids who've dated one another.
The 18 nepo babies include Miley Cyrus, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Frances Bean Cobain.
Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson dated for about a year.
Iris, the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann, and Ryder, whose parents are Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson, celebrated a year of dating in May 2022 , after they revealed their relationship on Instagram in February 2022.
Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman celebrated their two-year anniversary in September.
Rainey, whose parents are Andie McDowell and Paul Qualley, posted a carousel of images of her and Lewis (son of actors Bill Pullman and Tamara Hurwitz) kissing to celebrate their relationship milestone.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in September 2021.
The couple began dating in late 2019 and spent most of the initial coronavirus lockdown together before getting engaged in September 2020, approximately a year after they met. They then quietly tied the knot a year later in September 2021.
Lily is the son of singer Phil Collins, and Charlie's parents are actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.
Frances Bean Cobain revealed her relationship with Riley Hawk in early 2022.
Frances Bean is famously the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole vocalist Courtney Love. In January 2022, the visual artist gave followers a glimpse at her relationship with Riley Hawk, son of skateboarder Tony Hawk.
Frances shared a series of photos to Instagram after explaining that she'd taken a "year long break" from posting for mental health reasons. Riley is featured in several of the snaps, including one where he's holding a dog dressed as Santa and another where he and Frances are cozy together on a boat with Hawk and his wife Catherine Goodman.
"You're so sweet. Thank you my baby. I LOVE YOU!!" Eric commented.
The oldest of comedian Eddie Murphy's ten children, Eric was born in 1989 to Murphy's then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. His siblings include Bria, 25, Myles, 22, Shayne, 21, Zola, 15, Bella, 13, with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, and Angel, 8, with former Spice Girl Mel B.
Jasmin, whose parents are comedian Martin Lawrence and Patricia Southall, is the oldest of Lawrence's children. He also has two daughters with ex Shamicka Gibbs.
Murphy and Lawrence have costarred in several movies together, including the 1992 rom-com "Boomerang," and the 1999 buddy comedy "Life," in which the comedians played two convicts serving life in prison.
Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger had a fling in 2015.
Miley, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, dated Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, for about five months in 2015.
The two ultimately called it quits in April of that year, due to differences in their lifestyles, according to People . Miley was reportedly more focused on her music career, while Patrick was enjoying his time as a college student at USC.
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid reportedly had a brief romance in 2018.
While the two were never officially linked, they were spotted cuddling and kissing during public events multiple times in 2018. Per The Cut, things ended between the two after Kendall was spotted with an ex-boyfriend.
Kendall is the daughter of reality TV star Kris Jenner and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and her siblings include Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner.
Anwar's parents are real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and model Yolanda Hadid.
