Justin Bieber's fans started chanting a diss about his wife Hailey during his surprise performance at Rolling Loud following Selena Gomez drama

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Concertgoers at Justin Bieber's surprise performance at Rolling Loud over the weekend could be heard hurling insults about his wife Hailey Bieber.

"Fuck Hailey!" chanted members of the crowd on Saturday.

It was the latest development in an ongoing drama surrounding Hailey, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner.

Gomez got the ball rolling when she posted a series of videos to her TikTok and Instagram Stories on February 21. She mimicked saying, "My name … my name is Bella Hadid" in her first video. But the video caption read, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," according to Women's Health. That was followed by another video where Gomez said in her own voice, "Instead, this is me. I laminated my brows too much."

Jenner posted a picture of herself to her Instagram Stories nearly three hours later with the words, "this was an accident ?????" atop her eyebrows. Followers interpreted her post as mocking Gomez and her eyebrow gaffe on TikTok.

Hailey, meanwhile, posted a TikTok featuring herself, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye lip-syncing to the words, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Although she deleted the post, others have since reposted it, suggesting the TikTok clip was somehow targeting Gomez, because the musician dated Justin on and off from 2010 to 2018. ( Hailey married Justin in September 2018.)

On February 22, commenting on a video in which a TikTok user speculated that Kylie had thrown shade at Gomez, the cosmetics mogul wrote, "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

"Agreed @kyliejenner," Gomez replied, according to Hollywood Life ."It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

All the online drama seemed to take a toll on Gomez, who announced a day later via TikTok live that she was taking time off from social media .

"I'm going to be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly," Gomez explained. "And I'm 30. I'm too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just going to take a break from everything."