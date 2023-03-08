Open in App
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Springfield Mayor Sarno surprised seniors as celebrity driver for Meals on Wheels

By Sy Becker,

4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Senior Services Meals on Wheels program continued Tuesday with Mayor Domenic Sarno serving as a “celebrity meal driver.”

94.7 WMAS Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital begins Tuesday

The mayor went door-to-door delivering meals, causing a very positive stir among the Independence House residents who depend on Senior services for a good meal every day. This was also the Mayor’s way of celebrating the 51st year of local and national Senior nutrition programs.

“I want to thank the Greater Springfield Senior Services, Jill Keough and her crew who deliver the meals here at Independence House on Roosevelt Avenue, who need a good warm hot meal.”

The mayor was glad for the guidance of George Mendez, who usually delivers the meals to Independence House. He knows the value of this service to the city’s older population.

“It feels good, the people enjoy seeing us, seeing them at home,” said Melendez.

Keough expressed her gratitude for the mayor being the celebrity driver Tuesday, all in recognition of a program spanning more than half a century of concern for senior citizens, delivering meals and heightening their quality of life.

“Thanks Mayor Sarno, he’s helping us drive to help older members of our community,” said Keough.

