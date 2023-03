mxdwn.com

Disney+ Announces the Return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ By Sofia Caceres, 4 days ago

By Sofia Caceres, 4 days ago

Jon Bernthal (American Gigolo, The Bear) is returning to one of his most iconic characters. Sources from The Hollywood Reporter say that Bernthal will reprise ...