The Real Reason Why Chance the Rapper Wears '3' Hats

Here's the scoop on the new 'Voice' coach's signature look.

Fans of Chance the Rapper know the performer has intentionally cultivated his own style and fashion sense through the years. In particular, Chance the Rapper is often spotted wearing a hat with the number three on it. Monday night's premiere of The Voice , where he joins Blake Shelton prompting many to wonder why the number is so significant to him.

It turns out that the reason Chance the Rapper wears hats with '3' on them is pretty straightforward — here's what we know about it.

Why does Chance the Rapper wear so many hats?

In a 2017 interview with GQ , Chance the Rapper explained that he started wearing hats in high school. As he put it, "I used to always rock a cap when I was in high school and get them taken away. It was an excessive amount. Like, so often that at the end of each school year, there would be a box of all the confiscated caps. After they gave back a few caps to other kids, they would just give me the box because the rest were all my hats. So I think, in one part, it’s a rebellion."

Why does Chance the Rapper wear hats with the number 3 on them?

Chance the Rapper also explains to the outlet what makes the specific number three so significant in his style and expression. It turns out that the number is a throwback to his third mixtape, Coloring Book . His third release was an important one, and Chance the Rapper took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2017, when the mixtape came out.

As he puts it to GQ , the mixtape's influence is still felt to this day in the hats that he wears. Chance the Rapper said, "I wanted to switch from the White Sox hat. I wanted to put something else on the hat. And so I decided to do '3.' I just thought that that made the most sense because it was the third project."

Related: The Voice Reveals Its Season 23 Mega Mentor and Big Changes to the Competition

Can you buy Chance the Rapper's 3 hats?

You bet! Chance the Rapper sells his trademark "3" hats on his fan site, chancestuff.com . The hats are currently for sale 10 different colors (navy/red and black/white are sold out). The site features several other options for fans who want to support their favorite artist, including a hair pick, several hoodies, joggers, T-shirts, tote bags, socks and even a Valentine's Day card.

Related: Chance the Rapper's Net Worth Is Worthy of a Superstar Rapper

How much money has Chance the Rapper made from selling hats?

In a 2018 interview on Joe Budden's podcast, Chance the Rapper said he made $6 million in one from selling his well-known "3" hats. He also said the $45 hats cost about $3 to produce. Talk about markup!

Related: Watch The Voice 's First 4-Chair Turn of Season 23 As Chance the Rapper Blocks Blake Shelton!