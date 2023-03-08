Open in App
Beaver, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

Officials confirm another death at SRJ

By Izzy Post,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUyhW_0lB4g5pq00

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Another inmate’s death is confirmed at Southern Regional Jail.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, an inmate died at the jail the first week of March.

Hatfield said no foul play is suspected.

RELATED: Investigation ongoing after 8 inmates taken from SRJ to Beckley ARH

This newest death comes on the heels of multiple lawsuits against Southern Regional Jail.

Eighteen people have died at the jail over the past two years.

This is a developing story, stick with 59News as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beckley, WV newsLocal Beckley, WV
Families, national groups rally for federal investigation at SRJ
Beckley, WV1 day ago
2022 Battle of the Banks winner announced, honored
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another inmate dies at Southern Regional Jail
Crab Orchard, WV2 days ago
Inmate caught with bringing drugs into Southern Regional Jail
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Wanted woman arrested in relation to prior charges
Danville, WV1 day ago
Missing Raleigh County dementia patient found safe in Fairmont
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Governor orders State Police search amid alarming allegations from trooper's arrest
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Body discovered in Cabwaylingo State Forest
Dingess, WV2 days ago
What is the safest city in West Virginia?
Oak Hill, WV9 hours ago
Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old
Narrows, VA1 day ago
Charleston, West Virginia, man declares, celebrates ‘Feed a First Responder Day’ on his 30th birthday
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Summersville, WV2 days ago
Bluefield W.Va. chosen for federal transportation pilot
Bluefield, WV1 day ago
Investigation into ‘suspicious person’ leads to arrest for possession
Whitesville, WV1 day ago
Greenbrier County courthouse construction delayed again by supply chain issues
Lewisburg, WV1 day ago
Wyoming County man sentenced to 83 to 95 years in prison
Hanover, WV3 days ago
Two arrested for destruction of property after attempting to flee the scene
Sylvester, WV1 day ago
State police look into more than $400,000 loss at Radford's Kollmorgen
Radford, VA3 days ago
Two Men Sentenced for Mercer County Arson Scheme
Bluefield, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy