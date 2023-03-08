Officials confirm another death at SRJ

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Another inmate’s death is confirmed at Southern Regional Jail.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, an inmate died at the jail the first week of March.

Hatfield said no foul play is suspected.

This newest death comes on the heels of multiple lawsuits against Southern Regional Jail.

Eighteen people have died at the jail over the past two years.

