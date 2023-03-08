Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KNX 1070 News Radio

Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's jersey

By City News Service,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlYNi_0lB4exu300

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 16 jersey worn by Pau Gasol at halftime of Tuesday evening's game at Crypto.com Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team he began his 18-season NBA career with.

Gasol will become the 12th Laker to have his jersey retired and second this season, joining the late Minneapolis Lakers star George Mikan, whose No. 99 jersey was retired Nov. 30 in connection with the Lakers' 75th season.

No Lakers player has worn No. 16 since Gasol left the team in 2014 to sign as a free agent with the Chicago Bulls.

Gasol is expected to speak to the crowd for about five minutes. The ceremony will be part of the Spectrum SportsNet and TNT telecasts of the game.

The Lakers acquired Gasol on Feb. 1, 2008, from Memphis along with a 2010 second-round draft choice in exchange for four players, including his brother Marc Gasol, and two first-round draft choices.

During his seven seasons with the Lakers, the 7-foot center and power forward earned three of his six All-Star Game selections, was chosen for the All-NBA second team in 2011 and the All-NBA third team in 2009 and 2010 as he helped the team to championships in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol is among 12 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, whose members will be announced April 1 in Houston in connection with the NCAA men's Final Four.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect arrested after nearly four-hour long standoff in Compton
Compton, CA2 days ago
Man allegedly tried to open emergency exit, attacked crew on flight from L.A.
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Attorneys for man claiming Powerball jackpot identify alleged ticket thief
Alhambra, CA4 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ18 hours ago
Fullerton woman arrested after newborn baby was found in gas station bathroom
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
'Borg' drinking trend is sending kids to the hospital
Amherst, MA3 days ago
Police probe fatal Desert Hot Springs shooting of boy in car
Desert Hot Springs, CA2 days ago
One-hour-old baby found in Fullerton gas station trashcan
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Man mauled to death at Jurupa Valley property
Jurupa Valley, CA3 days ago
Alleged serial killer charged in cold-case murders dies behind bars
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Police make arrests after pursuit and collision in Harvard Heights area
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Suspect remains at large after Calabasas party shooting
Calabasas, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy