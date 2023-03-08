Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's jersey

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Lakers will retire the No. 16 jersey worn by Pau Gasol at halftime of Tuesday evening's game at Crypto.com Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team he began his 18-season NBA career with.

Gasol will become the 12th Laker to have his jersey retired and second this season, joining the late Minneapolis Lakers star George Mikan, whose No. 99 jersey was retired Nov. 30 in connection with the Lakers' 75th season.

No Lakers player has worn No. 16 since Gasol left the team in 2014 to sign as a free agent with the Chicago Bulls.

Gasol is expected to speak to the crowd for about five minutes. The ceremony will be part of the Spectrum SportsNet and TNT telecasts of the game.

The Lakers acquired Gasol on Feb. 1, 2008, from Memphis along with a 2010 second-round draft choice in exchange for four players, including his brother Marc Gasol, and two first-round draft choices.

During his seven seasons with the Lakers, the 7-foot center and power forward earned three of his six All-Star Game selections, was chosen for the All-NBA second team in 2011 and the All-NBA third team in 2009 and 2010 as he helped the team to championships in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol is among 12 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, whose members will be announced April 1 in Houston in connection with the NCAA men's Final Four.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok