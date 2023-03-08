Open in App
Polk County, FL
See more from this location?
KRMG

Officials: 4 dead after 2 small planes collide in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287u1T_0lB4cJFb00

Investigators confirmed Tuesday evening that four people were killed after two planes collided in midair over Florida.

>> Read more trending news

Update 10:34 p.m. EST, March 7, 2023: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Tuesday evening that the bodies of four people were located following the plane crash over Lake Hartridge.

The sheriff’s office identified three of the four people. Faith Irene Baker, 24; Zachary Jean Mace, 19; and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67.

Baker was a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, according to the officials. Baker was in a Cherokee Piper 161, the sheriff’s office said. Mace was a Polk State College student flying with Baker.

Crawford was in the other plane, the Piper J-3 Cub.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to identify the other person who was in the Piper J-3 Cub.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said on Twitter.

Update 10 p.m. EST, March 7, 2023: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WFTV that two bodies were found during their search efforts Tuesday evening following the crash.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that one plane was a seaplane that was registered to Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven, Florida, according to the news outlet . The other was a fixed-wing plane that was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach through Polk State College.

The identities have not yet been released.

Original story: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in a news conference confirmed that one person has died in the crash Tuesday, according to WTSP . The crash happened near Lake Hartridge in Central Florida.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester said that it’s possible other people were killed in the accident, according to the news outlet. Lester said that one of the planes is in 21 feet of water.

Lester said that the sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. about a midair collision over Lake Hartridge, the Ledger. said.

“This is search and rescue,” Lester said, according to WTSP . “When we can identify all the people and identify how many people were in the planes, then we’ll go to search and recovery.”

Officials are looking into the planes’ routes and how many people were on each plane. Winter Haven police and fire crews, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and fire rescue, and Dundee (Florida) Fire Department are searching the lake for the planes, according to the Ledger.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate the crash, WTSP reported.

The identity of the deceased person has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash is unknown, WTVT reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Feds Release New Info on Florida Mid-Air Crash That Killed Four
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Polk County man killed after rear-ending tractor-trailer
Frostproof, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Orlando officer taking down suspect was so impressive even he complimented her
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Delays persist on I-4 after vehicle fire in Polk County
Davenport, FL2 days ago
Plane collision in the air kills 4 as planes plummet into Winter Haven lake
Winter Haven, FL4 days ago
4 dead after two planes collide in Winter Haven, officials say
Winter Haven, FL4 days ago
Police: Central Florida school bus attendant hit 11-year-old with belt 9 times
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Florida Man Wanted, May Be Heading To Miami After Chase By Polk County Deputies, Depositing Cocaine In Dumpster
Mulberry, FL2 days ago
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered 14-year-old
Land O' Lakes, FL2 days ago
Polk County school bus attendant pinned child down, hit him with belt 9 times: police
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Elvis’s private jet arrives in Plant City, new owner to transform it into country-touring RV
Plant City, FL1 day ago
4 Winter Haven plane crash victims all shared passion for flying
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Polk State College student, instructor among 4 killed in small plane crash over Winter Haven lake
Winter Haven, FL4 days ago
Winter Haven middle school student arrested for stabbing classmate, deputies say
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Fatal motorcycle crash causes 5-vehicle crash in Pasco County
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Officials investigating ‘suspicious fire’ in Holiday after 4 townhomes destroyed
Holiday, FL4 days ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL4 days ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL5 days ago
Car rental company issued cease and desist by airport after questionable fees
Orlando, FL2 days ago
6-vehicle crash blocks lanes of I-4 near Universal Orlando
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Man Arrested for Smuggling 38 Pounds of Meth Through Florida Airport
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Suspect Arrested For The Murder Of Man In Front Of Suncoast Credit Union In Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy