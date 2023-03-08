Open in App
Bolingbrook, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois teen pleads not guilty in triple murder

By Jack Baudoin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHKP9_0lB4c0Z300

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old accused of killing three people during a home invasion in Bolingbrook pled not guilty during his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Byrion Montgomery is being held on a $20 million bond. Prosecutors said that he shot four people inside the home Sunday night.

Only one of those people survived.

Investigators believe that one of the victims who died was his girlfriend.

Police said that he acted alone.

“It’s the reality of that we can’t put our trust in a certain neighborhood for safety,” said neighbor David Townsend.

“I was shocked and somewhat heartbroken,” added Michael Kielborn. “I mean, how can you not be when you hear about something like this. It’s extremely tragic for all involved.”

Montgomery faces First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder charges, as well as Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Cold case solved? Illinois man charged with strangling Wisconsin woman in 2000
Racine, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Poplar Grove teens charged in string of car burglaries and thefts
Poplar Grove, IL1 day ago
Belvidere family searching for missing mentally challenged son
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Chicago firefighter’s son dies after blaze at family’s home
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Soil from Bell Bowl Prairie to be moved before airport expansion
Rockford, IL1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day Chicago 2023: See a schedule for big events in the city
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Juul to pay Chicago $23.8M for underage vaping settlement
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Some former Stellantis employees see hope at Friday job fair
Belvidere, IL2 days ago
Celebrating 140 Years of the Ida Public Library
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks sign Luke Philp to one-year contract
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bears land massive haul in trade for No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy