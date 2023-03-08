Illinois teen pleads not guilty in triple murder

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old accused of killing three people during a home invasion in Bolingbrook pled not guilty during his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Byrion Montgomery is being held on a $20 million bond. Prosecutors said that he shot four people inside the home Sunday night.

Only one of those people survived.

Investigators believe that one of the victims who died was his girlfriend.

Police said that he acted alone.

“It’s the reality of that we can’t put our trust in a certain neighborhood for safety,” said neighbor David Townsend.

“I was shocked and somewhat heartbroken,” added Michael Kielborn. “I mean, how can you not be when you hear about something like this. It’s extremely tragic for all involved.”

Montgomery faces First-Degree Murder and Attempted First-Degree Murder charges, as well as Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.