Suspect in Midlothian Cook Out shooting pleads guilty to two charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of shooting and injuring a fast food worker on Midlothian Turnpike last summer has now pled guilty to two charges in connection to the shooting.

On July 31, 2022, a blue Toyota sedan pulled up to the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. After an employee handed the group their order, the driver the driver took a sip of his drink and then took out a gun. He fired a shot through the driver side door towards the restaurant and then pulled out of the drive-thru.

A Cook Out employee was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video of the shooting was released on Oct. 13.

Chesterfield Police arrested then-23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond in November in connection the shooting. He was and charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful shooting of another, unlawfully shooting at at an occupied motor vehicle and unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building.

According to Virginia court records , Hernandez pled guilty to shooting into an occupied building and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury during a hearing in the Chesterfield Circuit Court on Monday, March 6 . He will return to court on May 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.