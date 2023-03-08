Open in App
Hamburg, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

When will the Amazon warehouse in Hamburg open?

By Lia Lando,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lOH1_0lB4ZTDo00

It has been more than two years since Amazon first announced its Hamburg delivery center project in January of 2021.

Now, many have been wondering if and when people will start working at the $47 million facility off Bayview Road in Hamburg.

The warehouse, expected to be almost 200,000 square feet upon completion, has yet to open, and concern is rising as Amazon continues to close and shutter projects across the country.

An Industrial Development Agency (IDA) official from Hamburg tells 7 News $13 million in construction wages were paid out from the time this project was approved in February 2021. That month, the IDA also approved tax incentives for the project.

It was originally expected to be completed in March 2023, but Covid-related factors and supply chain disruptions slowed the timeline. Now, the hope is to have things up and running by this fall.

Hamburg Industrial Development Director, Sean Doyle tells me there have been 84,000 construction labor hours spent building this facility off Bayview Road near Route 5 in Hamburg. He expects Amazon employees to be working here just in time for the holiday season.

"Amazon will be continuing work into the spring, summer, fall months and having that site as an active distribution facility into the fall for the holiday season of 2023," Doyle says.

It's expected to be a zero-carbon emissions facility.

"There's about 250 electric vehicle charging stations, the roof has been engineered to support solar panels at this site. This is really a leading-edge building designed to meet our climate goals in the state and in the country," Doyle explains.

Doyle tells 7 News that Amazon has committed to creating 75 new full-time equivalent jobs.

"As we monitor the project and their metrics and their commitments to our taxpayers in Hamburg they have either achieved or exceeded all of their goals to date. The next critical step will be that march of 2024 employment commitment deadline," he explains.

That means Amazon is required, based on its commitment to the IDA, to be at full employment by march of 2024 but Doyle expects people to be working there months before that. While other projects throughout the country have been abandoned all together, he's thankful the one in Hamburg is still expected to open.

A spokesperson for Amazon sent 7 News this statement:

The delivery station in Hamburg remains in our plans and we're in the early stages of building our hiring and leadership team. Once open, our delivery stations typically employ upwards of 100 people. While we don't have a specific launch date to share right now, we look forward to bringing these good-paying jobs to the region.

Doyle says a number of factors led to the delay of opening in Hamburg and, "unfortunately we see it all too often in economic development lately." He says supply chain issues, labor, and inflation is impacting development everywhere.

You may recall plans to possibly bring a much larger Amazon distribution center to the Town of Niagara. Amazon was expected to build a 3 million square-foot facility there. I called the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency and was told they "have not received any word one way or another regarding the property in Niagara." I also asked an Amazon spokesperson about that project and have not heard back.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Castle Like Home For Sale In Orchard Park [PICTURES]
Orchard Park, NY15 hours ago
Home For Sale In West Falls, New York Has Everything
West Falls, NY1 day ago
“The Truth” Is Coming To Buffalo, New York This Weekend
Buffalo, NY13 hours ago
Out Of Rock Salt? Use This Instead In Western New York
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Artisan Food Traders to headline 'Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market'
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Opportunity Knocks: 185-187 Southside Pkwy
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo, New York Hates This Ice Cream Flavor
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Video: Hundreds pay respects at services for N.Y. Firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
This Award Winning Bakery Has Custom Cake Options for Every Occasion
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Western New York Village Plans To Change Open Container Laws
Lancaster, NY3 days ago
Hundreds of Pigs Ran Wild on East Side of Buffalo
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Top-prize winning Take 5 tickets sold in Olean and Niagara Falls
Olean, NY2 days ago
Erie County division offices in downtown Buffalo mostly closed on Friday
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Odd Noises, Humanlike Footprints: What Did a Man in Upstate NY See?
North Java, NY3 days ago
Labor leaders call for more Buffalo infrastructure funding to combat inflation
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Out-of-town fire departments travel to Buffalo to show support for fallen firefighter Jason Arno
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
'National Women in Construction Week' empowers teen girls to pursue trade jobs
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
New: Homestyle BBQ & Authentic Puerto-Rican Takeout at KP Smokehouse
Cheektowaga, NY3 days ago
[SATIRE] Teriyaki sauce contaminates Fredonia water
Fredonia, NY3 days ago
East Buffalo woman gets heat restored after thermostat reads 49 degrees
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
New: Vault @ 237 Brings Roaring 20s Themed Restaurant & Bar Downtown
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Retired Buffalo PD SWAT team commander to run for Common Council
Buffalo, NY12 hours ago
Abdul Sharifu Was Buying Milk For A Neighbor’s Baby. A Snowstorm Killed Him.
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Foundation puts up billboards with info on how to donate to Jason Arno's family
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Park Vue Soul Food: A Restaurant for the Community
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo man sentenced for burglarizing two stores on same day
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
No room for public at funeral of fallen N.Y. FF as first responders converge to pay respects
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno’s family presented with IAFF Medal of Honor
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Buffalo Peacemakers held 5th annual fundraiser at Seneca One
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy