Cleveland seeking public input on next police consent decree monitoring team

Clevelanders can help select members on the next federal monitoring team that will oversee Cleveland Police reforms, and the first of three community forums is taking place Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s forum will feature the two finalists for the next independent monitoring team. However, city officials admitted Tuesday that they have no idea how well Cleveland is doing in regards to meeting the requirements of the consent decree or when federal oversight might end.

The consent decree was issued by the Department of Justice in 2015, amid questionable use of force in the fatal police shootings of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams in what came to be known as the infamous “137 Shots” incident , and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2021.

The city had hoped that it would be in compliance with the terms of the decree and that it would have been lifted in five years. In 2018, city leaders realized the necessary reforms would not be possible within five years, and in 2022, the decree was extended for two more years.

During a question-and-answer session held on Zoom for media Tuesday afternoon, officials with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration told reporters that it is unclear where the city stands when it comes to complying with the consent decree.

“Coming in, I’ve had to assess and research that exact question and I don't have a solid answer,” said Dr. Leigh Anderson, who is in charge of Cleveland’s new police accountability team.

She hopes the next independent monitor will give the city clear guidance.

“We're looking forward to more benchmarks to let us know, okay, this is where we are, to be able to let say this is the percentage of the consent decree that is finished,” she said.

The independent monitoring team makes sure Cleveland Police are complying with the consent decree.

The goals include reducing excessive force and increasing community engagement.

Cleveland selected two finalists to be its third monitoring team to take this on since 2015: the global law firm Hogan Lovells and the consulting firm JS Held.

Both are in town this week to sell themselves to Clevelanders during three community forums

“We're looking for a track record of helping cities comply and satisfy consent decrees,” said Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin. He said each company's team has prior experience with police reforms, including reforms in Ferguson, Missouri and Detroit.

The current monitoring team bills the city $250 an hour per team member. The new team will likely cost more.

“It would not surprise me,” Griffin said. “I don't know if it's an expectation, but, you know, nothing is going down.”

If you want to question to the monitoring team candidates, the first forum was held Tuesday at 6 p.n. at the East Professional Center on E. 79th Street.

There's also one Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Max Hayes High School. You can also sign up for a virtual session on Thursday.

Click here for more information and to register for Thursday’s virtual forum.

But, it is ultimately up the federal judge overseeing Cleveland’s consent decree to pick the new monitors.

