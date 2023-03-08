Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
WashingtonExaminer

National Transportation Safety Board opens special investigation into Norfolk Southern

By Brady Knox,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxlkb_0lB4YTBb00

T he National Transportation Safety Board announced that it has opened an investigation into Norfolk Southern , the company that has recently had two different trains derail in Ohio.

The investigation is focused on the company's "safety practices and culture," the board said in an announcement.

The investigation comes a little more than a month after a massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that unleashed toxic chemicals into the air.

The Tuesday announcement was accompanied by news that a Norfolk Southern conductor had been killed by a dump truck in Ohio, according to CNN .

ANOTHER NORFOLK SOUTHERN TRAIN DERAILS IN SPRINGFIELD, OHIO AFTER TOXIC EAST PALESTINE SPILL

"Given the number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents, the NTSB also urges the company to take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, and implement necessary changes to improve safety," the NTSB said in a press release.

"The continued safe operations of Norfolk Southern is vital to the United States. The NTSB is concerned that several organizational factors may be involved in the accidents, including safety culture. The NTSB will conduct an in-depth investigation into the safety practices and culture of the company. At the same time, the company should not wait to improve safety and the NTSB urges it to do so immediately," it added.

It listed five major accidents in just four months as justifying the need for a special investigation: two deaths and one injury due to two separate accidents in December, the East Palestine derailment in February, another derailment on March 3, and most recently, the death of a conductor following a crash Tuesday. Each incident will be investigated by a special team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"FRA, NTSB, and OSHA are investigating after a collision this morning killed a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland. Our thoughts are with the family facing this preventable tragedy. Now more than ever, it is time for stronger freight railroad accountability and safety," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted on Tuesday.


Calls for accountability from Norfolk Southern executives have grown in Congress and from the White House since the East Palestine derailment on Feb. 3.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Train Workers Detail the Dangers of Life on the Tracks and Call for Help
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another Train Derailment Is Destroying a Federally Protected River in West Virginia
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA22 hours ago
Airport shootout kills two amid attempted heist of over $32 million aboard plane from Florida
Miami, FL2 days ago
GM buyout: Workers offered severance packages of up to 12 months
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Capitol Rioter Shocks Judge With 'Ridiculous' Sentencing Statements
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Norfolk Southern’s call to burn derailed train cars ‘jaw-dropping’, Senate hears
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Stimulus update: Direct payment worth up to $400 to be available for Massachusetts residents in four days
Chelsea, MA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy