‘Bridgerton’: Benedict Is More Interesting Than Fans Might Think

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) has been a reasonably aloof character in Netflix’s Bridgerton. The second eldest sibling, he’s been able to live life on his terms for the most part. However, if fans take a closer look at the character, they will note that he’s a bit more interesting, than they may have initially thought.

Benedict is leading man material.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix/ Liam Daniels

Benedict Bridgerton won’t be the focus of season 3

Fans of Quinn’s novels know that the details of Benedict’s love affair are the central focus of her third novel, An Offer From A Gentleman. In the book, Benedict encounters a woman named Sophie Beckett at a ball, the illegitimate daughter of an earl; the two have an intense meet-cute before they are separated in a Cinderella-like way.

Years later, after being outcast by her evil stepmother, Sophie arrives at the Bridgerton household to work as a servant. Thrilled to meet her again, Benedict offers her the role of his mistress, to which she took great offense. However, fans won’t see this story in Bridgerton Season 3.

Instead, the spotlight will be on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Benedict’s younger brother Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Benedict Bridgerton’s story is more interesting than fans might think

Although Benedict has been a background character in Bridgerton, he has still had some interesting moments on the show. Fans will recall his hot and heavy affair with dressmaker Madame Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) in season 1. He also loves art and seems open and accepting of LGBTQ people during a time when that wasn’t necessarily taken.

Being the second Bridgertron sibling under his intense older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) has caused Benedict to question himself, especially concerning his art abilities. However, since he also doesn’t have the same pressures asas Anthony, the Viscount, and he’s also a man, Benedict has been allowed to live life on his terms.

An all-around party boy, it will be interesting to see how Benedict’s connection with Sophie comes to light.

Benedict and Sophie could meet in season 3

Though fans won’t be seeing their love story in the forthcoming season of Bridgerton, the pair could likely meet at some point. Just as the series has alluded to the connection between Penelope and Colin since season 1, Bridgerton loves to lay the groundwork for its characters so they don’t seem random when spotlighted.

According to her agency via Startefacts, Welsh actor Banita Sandhu has been cast in a recurring role in Bridgerton Season 3 as a woman named Sita Malhotra. The casting has not been made public, and knowing how Bridgerton loves to keep things under wraps, many fans are speculating that the name Sita Malhotra is a code name for Sophie Marie.

Still, others aren’t convinced,, and they are convinced that she is instead connected to Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Fans will likely have to wait until more casting details are removed or perhaps until the third season of Bridgerton debuts.