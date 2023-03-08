Open in App
Tampa, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

2023 Tampa Municipal Election Results

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yU235_0lB4X9pL00

Voters across the city cast their ballots for multiple Tampa City Council races and for the mayor of Tampa Tuesday.

The full results from Tampa's 2023 municipal elections can be seen below. (All results are from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections)

Races that don't see a candidate getting at least 50% will head to a runoff.

NOTE: All results are unofficial

Precincts reporting: 123/123
Total ballots counted: 32,815
Voter turnout: 13.64%

Tampa Mayor Percentage of vote Total votes
Jane Castor 80.14% 22,974
Dr. Belinda Noah 19.86% 5,693

Precincts Reporting: 123/123

Tampa City Council District 1 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes
Sonja Brookins 22.47% 6,921
Alan Clendenin 40.33% 12,424
Joe Citro 20.10% 6,191
Chase Harrison 17.10% 5,267

Precincts Reporting: 123/123

Tampa City Council District 2 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes
Michael Derewenko 6.71% 2,064
Guido Maniscalo 46.98% 14,450
Robin Lockett 24.77% 7,618
Mike Suarez 21.54% 6,625

Precincts Reporting: 123/123

Tampa City Council District 3 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes
KJ Allen 5.24% 1,648
Janet Cruz 38.76% 12,182
George Feshev 9.54% 2,999
Lynn Hurtak 42.52% 13,362
Jose Vazquez 3.94% 1,237

Precincts Reporting: 123/123

Tampa City Council District 4 Percentage of vote Total votes
Blake Casper 40.70% 5,569
Bill Carlson 59.30% 8,114

District 4 Precincts Reporting: 27/27

Tampa City Council District 5 Percentage of vote Total votes
Orlando Gudes 48.86% 2,538
Gwendolyn Henderson 50.31% 2,613

District 5 Precincts Reporting: 29/29

Tampa City Council District 6 Percentage of vote Total votes
Tyler Barrett 7.75% 632
Rick Fifer 12.03% 981
Charlie Miranda 49.39% 4,028
Nicole Payne 9.23% 753
Hoyt Prindle 21.59% 1,761

District 6 Precincts Reporting: 41/41

