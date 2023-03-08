2023 Tampa Municipal Election Results

Voters across the city cast their ballots for multiple Tampa City Council races and for the mayor of Tampa Tuesday.

The full results from Tampa's 2023 municipal elections can be seen below. (All results are from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections)

Races that don't see a candidate getting at least 50% will head to a runoff.

NOTE: All results are unofficial

Precincts reporting: 123/123

Total ballots counted: 32,815

Voter turnout: 13.64%



Tampa Mayor Percentage of vote Total votes Jane Castor 80.14% 22,974 Dr. Belinda Noah 19.86% 5,693

Precincts Reporting: 123/123



Tampa City Council District 1 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes Sonja Brookins 22.47% 6,921 Alan Clendenin 40.33% 12,424 Joe Citro 20.10% 6,191 Chase Harrison 17.10% 5,267

Precincts Reporting: 123/123



Tampa City Council District 2 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes Michael Derewenko 6.71% 2,064 Guido Maniscalo 46.98% 14,450 Robin Lockett 24.77% 7,618 Mike Suarez 21.54% 6,625

Precincts Reporting: 123/123



Tampa City Council District 3 (At-Large) Percentage of vote Total votes KJ Allen 5.24% 1,648 Janet Cruz 38.76% 12,182 George Feshev 9.54% 2,999 Lynn Hurtak 42.52% 13,362 Jose Vazquez 3.94% 1,237

Precincts Reporting: 123/123



Tampa City Council District 4 Percentage of vote Total votes Blake Casper 40.70% 5,569 Bill Carlson 59.30% 8,114

District 4 Precincts Reporting: 27/27



Tampa City Council District 5 Percentage of vote Total votes Orlando Gudes 48.86% 2,538 Gwendolyn Henderson 50.31% 2,613

District 5 Precincts Reporting: 29/29



Tampa City Council District 6 Percentage of vote Total votes Tyler Barrett 7.75% 632 Rick Fifer 12.03% 981 Charlie Miranda 49.39% 4,028 Nicole Payne 9.23% 753 Hoyt Prindle 21.59% 1,761

District 6 Precincts Reporting: 41/41