2023 Tampa Municipal Election Results

Voters across the city cast their ballots for multiple Tampa City Council races and for the mayor of Tampa Tuesday.
The full results from Tampa's 2023 municipal elections can be seen below. (All results are from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections)
Races that don't see a candidate getting at least 50% will head to a runoff.
NOTE: All results are unofficial
Precincts reporting: 123/123
Total ballots counted: 32,815
Voter turnout: 13.64%
| Tampa Mayor
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| Jane Castor
| 80.14%
| 22,974
| Dr. Belinda Noah
| 19.86%
| 5,693
Precincts Reporting: 123/123
| Tampa City Council District 1 (At-Large)
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| Sonja Brookins
| 22.47%
| 6,921
| Alan Clendenin
| 40.33%
| 12,424
| Joe Citro
| 20.10%
| 6,191
| Chase Harrison
| 17.10%
| 5,267
Precincts Reporting: 123/123
| Tampa City Council District 2 (At-Large)
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| Michael Derewenko
| 6.71%
| 2,064
| Guido Maniscalo
| 46.98%
| 14,450
| Robin Lockett
| 24.77%
| 7,618
| Mike Suarez
| 21.54%
| 6,625
Precincts Reporting: 123/123
| Tampa City Council District 3 (At-Large)
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| KJ Allen
| 5.24%
| 1,648
| Janet Cruz
| 38.76%
| 12,182
| George Feshev
| 9.54%
| 2,999
| Lynn Hurtak
| 42.52%
| 13,362
| Jose Vazquez
| 3.94%
| 1,237
Precincts Reporting: 123/123
| Tampa City Council District 4
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| Blake Casper
| 40.70%
| 5,569
| Bill Carlson
| 59.30%
| 8,114
District 4 Precincts Reporting: 27/27
| Tampa City Council District 5
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| Orlando Gudes
| 48.86%
| 2,538
| Gwendolyn Henderson
| 50.31%
| 2,613
District 5 Precincts Reporting: 29/29
| Tampa City Council District 6
| Percentage of vote
| Total votes
| Tyler Barrett
| 7.75%
| 632
| Rick Fifer
| 12.03%
| 981
| Charlie Miranda
| 49.39%
| 4,028
| Nicole Payne
| 9.23%
| 753
| Hoyt Prindle
| 21.59%
| 1,761
District 6 Precincts Reporting: 41/41
