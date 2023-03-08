Fudd’s return has an immediate impact for UConn women

Mohegan — UConn coach Geno Auriemma cautioned those expecting Azzi Fudd, who hadn’t played since Jan. 15 due to a right knee injury, to become the Huskies’ savior upon her return.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to think that somebody could miss that much basketball and come in and be the player they were right off the bat,” Auriemma said last week.

“If you remember, last year Paige (Bueckers, also returning from an injury) played, I think two games and then we went to the Big East tournament and we didn’t look as good with her out on the court for stretches at a time because she wasn’t 100%, she wasn’t sharp and the kids had gotten comfortable playing together.

“Now you’re trying to add somebody late in the game.”

Fudd’s return came Saturday, the 4-minute, 15-second mark of the first quarter in the Big East tournament quarterfinals before 7,407 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with teammate Nika Muhl standing at the foul line.

Fudd’s first 3-point field goal of the game, the signature for the sophomore sharpshooter, wouldn’t come until the third quarter. Fudd finished with 10 points.

But she received a standing ovation immediately upon stepping on the court.

By just her presence, Fudd fixed UConn’s morale and repaired its spacing problem by requiring someone to guard her, thus creating more room in the lane for Huskies big men Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz.

Seventh-ranked UConn steamrolled its way through the Big East tournament by scores of 69-39, 81-52 and defeated No. 10 Villanova 67-56 in the championship game, leading at one point in the second half by 25.

“Her and (Caroline Ducharme, who also missed extended time with a head injury), having them back has been amazing,” Juhasz said. “Just having all 10 players is really special. And this is the perfect timing to have our whole team back. I’m excited to see how we’re going forward.”

On Monday, Fudd played 32 minutes in the championship game and had 11 points, including three 3-pointers. She didn’t score in the first half, then exploded for all three of her 3s in the third quarter as UConn pulled away. She also hit a jump shot in the fourth quarter over a defender, just as the shot clock was about to expire. That gave the Huskies a 65-42 advantage.

Auriemma believes that Fudd has her own timetable. She had it in getting ready to come back from injury and also once she was on the floor.

“It’s just been a series of things,” Auriemma said of Fudd’s injury-plagued career at UConn after coming in as the top-ranked recruit in the nation. “I think what happens is it makes you a little bit cautious that even when someone tells you you’re OK, you’re cleared to play, in your mind you’re like, ‘Am I?’

“So when you ask the doctors, she can play right now, but if you ask her, ‘Mmmmmm, I’m not quite there yet.’ I think that comes from it happening over and over and over again.”

That’s how everyone around Fudd knew that once she hit her first 3, at the 5:40 mark in the third quarter Monday, she was going to be tough to stop.

“She’s not one to just step out and ‘I got it,’” Auriemma said. “She has to make sure she’s prepared properly. She’s put in all the work. That’s why when they started going in, you can bet they’re going to keep going in.”

Going forward, Auriemma believes Fudd will be more in the flow after getting in the routine of practicing. Meanwhile, with Fudd drawing defenders, UConn’s frontcourt scored 48 points in the paint Sunday, 38 more Monday.

Fudd said she feels better than last time she attempted a comeback for two games in January.

“All around, just my knee, my confidence, just playing with my team. Like the last few days in practice felt really good,” Fudd said. “Our chemistry, our flow, everything. It just felt like everything was clicking.”

That’s just fine with Auriemma, whose team is 29-5 awaiting its destination in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The brackets will be announced Sunday, with UConn vying for its 15th straight Final Four bid when the event is staged in Dallas.

“I’ve not seen her in practice except for just recently a couple days,” Auriemma said. “Most of the time, it was just individual work. But if she says she feels better now than she did back then, then I’m with her 100%. That’s a good sign for us. That’s a great sign for her.

“I’m glad there’s no doubt in her mind that she’s ready to play.”

