Four Lady Bulldogs named All-Packerland Conference perfomers
By MATT LEHMANN EagleHerald Sports Editor,4 days ago
PESHTIGO — No Packerland All-Conference list would be complete without an appearance by a Peshtigo Bulldog or two, and the 2022-23 edition is no exception.
Four members of the Peshtigo girls basketball team were recognized as All-Conference performers in vote amongst the coaches of the Packerland.
Akira Smalls received First Team honors, Allison Peters earned a spot on Second Team, while Allison Peters and Jaci Tonn were Honorable Mention.
The Lady Bulldogs and Oconto each have four players on the All-Conference list, tied for the most out of any school.
Addisyn Viestenz was a unanimous First Team choice for the Lady Blue Devils, while Natalie Schuleter, Rylie Shallow and Hannah Thomson were Honorable Mention.
Sevastopol’s Bailey Rikkola was voted the Packerland’s Player of the Year after averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game.
Smalls was Peshtigo’s leading scorer with 14.7 points per game and was second in assists (1.8) while averaging 3.8 rebounds per game.
Peters was a glass eater for Peshtigo all season long, gobbling up a team high 7.2 rebounds per game. She also chipped in nearly two steals per night (1.8) while averaging 5.7 points.
Tonn had a fine all-around season after finishing third on the team in points (7.7), second in rebounds (5.5) and first in assists (2.1).
Phillips was the Lady Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer with an average of 9.0 points per night. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals.
Peshtigo finished the season 16-10 overall and 11-5 in the Packerland.
Viestenz was the Packerland’s leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points per contest. She was also one of two unanimous First Team selections along with Rikkola.
Schlueter’s rebounding skills (7.0 RPG) and active hands (1.8 steals per game) helped Oconto hold opponents to 48 points per game.
Thomson topped the Lady Blue Devils in assists per game (2.2). She also finished the year averaging 5.6 rebounds a night.
Shallow was Oconto’s second-leading scorer (9.0 PPG) and contributed 3.2 steals per game.
Oconto was 18-8 overall and 12-4 against the Packerland.
2022-23 All Packerland ConferencePlayer of the Year — Bailey Rikkola, Sr., Sevastopol
First Team
Allianna Dufek, Sr., Southern Door
Bailey Rikkola, Sr., Sevastopol (Unanimous)
Naomi Rikkola, Soph., Sevastopol
Akira Smalls, Sr., Peshtigo
Addisyn Viestenz, Soph., Oconto (Unanimous)
Ryley Zimmerman, Jr., Algoma
Second Team
Ingrid Beaumont, Soph., Green Bay NEW Lutheran-Providence
Ashlyn Delfosse, Soph., Southern Door
Emily Kirchman, Sr., Algoma
Jadelynn Kroll, Fr., Kewaunee
Allison Peters, Sr., Peshtigo
Andie Schar, Soph., Gibralatar
Honorable Mention
Libby Ash, Jr., Sevastopol
Brianna Demin, Soph., Kewaunee
Payton Gilbertson, Jr., Southern Door
Lexi Hanrahan, Soph., Kewaunee
Alexandria Meerstein, Soph., Green Bay NEW Lutheran-Providence
Brooklyn Phillips, Sr., Peshtigo
Autumn Rass, Sr., Sturgeon Bay
Amelia Robinson, Sr., Algoma
Natalie Schuleter, Fr., Oconto
Rylie Shallow, Fr., Oconto
Sierra Slaby, Soph., Algoma
Hannah Thomson, Soph., Oconto
Jaci Tonn, Sr., Peshtigo
