BBC

Heart disease: Risk in women increases after menopause, says cardiologist By Marie-Louise ConnollyCatherine Smyth BBC News NI, 4 days ago

By Marie-Louise ConnollyCatherine Smyth BBC News NI, 4 days ago

Heart disease is the biggest killer of women worldwide but remains underdiagnosed and undertreated, according to a leading cardiologist. Dr Susan Connolly, a consultant at ...