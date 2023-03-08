These New Luxury Villas Let You Explore the Vast Countryside of France’s Provence Region

If you’re looking to branch out from your usual Paris properties, a handful of French countryside rentals may be just what you’ve been searching for.

Last year, British travel company onefinestay debuted luxe vacation rentals in France that allowed guests to stay in elegant Parisian digs from Le Marais to Montmartre. Now the brand is expanding its French portfolio with a collection of five breathtaking villas in Provence that offer something for everyone, including access to a championship golf course.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of these stunning new villas in Provence, further increasing onefinestay’s growing footprint in southern Europe,” says David Whiteside, the company’s chief operating officer in Europe, in a statement. “The villas added with the Provence portfolio are of the highest quality, providing a vast range, from both traditional French interiors to slick modern design.”

Château du Moulin in Luberon, Provence.

Two of the homes, Château du Moulin and Bastide des Chenes, are set in Luberon. The 70-hectare château has 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms that span the main house, guest house and farmhouse; all together, the abode comfortably sleeping 30 guests. Starting at $5,242 a night, the manse is all yours, along with its unique amenities from a Provençal-style kitchen to a drawing room to its three pools. Bastide des Chenes, on the other hand, sleeps 12 with six king-size beds and seven baths in Luberon Valley, starting from $5,155 a night. Its Japanese-inspired garden and access to hiking and biking trails nearby are tailor-made to help you unwind from fast-paced city living.

Those open to stays in Les Alpilles, meanwhile, can book onefinestay’s Mas de l’Ange and Destet properties. The former is a secluded villa with eight beds and seven baths, spread across the main residence and two guest cottages. Surrounded by lush gardens, Mas de l’Ange offers a wisteria-covered outdoor dining area, a game room and a tennis court for entertaining, starting at $2,545 per night. You’ll find the 1.5-acre Destet villa elsewhere, nestled among Les Alpilles’s verdant landscape with five king- and queen-size beds for comfort. Priced from $3,092 a night, the manse also comes with access to a heated infinity pool, a floral-lined terrace, a pool house and stunning views of Alpilles.

Villa Blanche in Var, Provence.

The final property part of onefinestay’s new villa collection is Villa Blanche (from $3,049 a night), a Var-based abode with a contemporary design that’s reminiscent of a Los Angeles pad. Set in a golf estate known as Terre Blanche , the airy seven-bedroom home is only 35 minutes from Cannes and the French Riviera by car. While its primary bedroom with a king-size bed and a private terrace is nice, the residence is also in walking distance to the estate’s golf course, tennis courts, spa and restaurants, which is what really make it stand out.

Bookings include a customary 24-hour concierge service, homeowner relations team and the opportunity to add on services from housekeeping to booking a private chef, vineyard tours and childcare. The five Provence-based villas now joins the travel company’s roster of French homes set in Cannes and St. Tropez, as well as European destinations in Italy, Spain and Greece. Visit the onefinestay website for more details.

