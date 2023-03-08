‘She’s just playing like an All-American’: How Aaliyah Edwards’ dominant play led UConn women to Big East Tournament Championship

UNCASVILLE — Aaliyah Edwards cut inside from the top of the key, called for the ball from Nika Muhl and got to work. The 6-foot-3 UConn forward wowed the Mohegan Sun Arena crowd as she dribbled left, spun 180 degrees around a Villanova defender and scored a layup in one fell swoop.

On the Huskies’ next possession, Edwards faked a handoff to Lou Lopez Senechal and then found the graduate wing in stride as she cut into the paint. The perfectly placed pass led to an easy layup as part of a 9-0 run for UConn to enter the first half of the Big East Tournament Championship with a double-digit lead.

As the Huskies celebrated on a stage at center court following their 67-56 victory over the No. 10 Wildcats later that night, there was no question who would be named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament.

Edwards averaged 19.3 points and 13.3 rebounds on 61% shooting from the field across three games to lead UConn to its 10th consecutive conference tournament title. She showed off her versatility on both ends of the floor with a 19-point, 15-rebound, three-assist performance in the championship win over Villanova.

“She’s just playing like an All-American,” Dorka Juhasz said. “We’re super happy to have her, she’s been our leader this whole season and she just keeps going, man. And I think we’re all really proud of her. This is just the player who she’s been. Obviously her confidence is out the roof, and we’re just so happy to see that. I mean, she’s a nightmare on offense and defense.”

The impressive showing came less than a week after Edwards was named the Big East Most Improved Player and a First Team All-Big East selection to cap off the regular season. She received the hardware for those awards prior to the Huskies’ 30-point win over Georgetown in the quarterfinals and proceeded to show exactly why she was deserving of both honors with her consistent, high-level play throughout the tournament.

When you ask UConn head coach Geno Auriemma or Edwards herself about what has been the biggest difference this season, consistency is one of the first things they mention.

Auriemma described Edwards as “kind of an enigma.” She impressed him throughout her freshman season, averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game to be named the Big East Sixth Woman of the Year. Edwards appeared to get better and better every day, with an “unbelievable” work ethic and drive to match.

But then Edwards took a step back in her sophomore season after spending the offseason with the Canadian national team at the Tokyo Olympics. She was inconsistent and her confidence didn’t seem the same as she averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

“I didn’t think it was the same Aaliyah,” Auriemma said. “And she didn’t feel like the same Aaliyah and at the end of the season wasn’t satisfied with the way the season went. This year, she spent more time on campus, didn’t do a lot of the other stuff, spent more time with the players working out, so her skills got better, her confidence grew and grew, and she became what I thought freshman year she was on her way to becoming.

“I just think today was a perfect example … the offensive performance, the rebounding performance, on top of having to guard a player that is really, really hard to guard — you put all those three things together and it was like an All-American performance.”

Auriemma admitted he had his “fingers crossed” from the first day of practice this season, hoping that Edwards would be more consistent. It was something they had multiple conversations about, the head coach trying to find a way to push her to bring the same level of play to practice each day. He knew he needed Edwards, as well as Juhasz, to be a presence on both ends of the floor and make some outside shots in order for the Huskies to have success.

Edwards proved to be a steady force down low throughout the season, keeping UConn afloat amid all the injuries. She was one of just two players to appear in every game this season, recorded 11 double-doubles and scored at least 20 points in a dozen games.

One of those 20-point performances came against South Carolina and reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston on Feb. 5. Edwards proved she can hang with the best and then some as she recorded 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting in that close 81-77 loss.

But then, much like the rest of the team, Edwards had a brief drop-off in February conference play as the Huskies fell into a lull. Their last seven games of the regular season were decided by a combined 43 points, including two losses to unranked teams.

“With everything that was going on in the season, as a team we were just going through different things, different bumps and bruises, but I just wasn’t very consistent during that time period,” Edwards said. “But I knew that I was going to get it back. The kind of player I am, I know that I’m kind of resilient that way. And my teammates carried me and gave me the confidence.”

That all changed once postseason play got underway, with Edwards leading the charge. UConn won its first two games in the Big East Tournament by a margin of 29.5 points and held a 25-point lead over Villanova late in the third quarter en route to the title game victory.

Behind Edwards’ play, along with Juhasz performing at a high level down low to be named to the All-Tournament Team alongside her, the Huskies outscored opponents 116-38 in the paint across the three games.

“We’re in March, so I knew I had to step back up,” Edwards said. “I think everyone’s stepping up right now and we’re all producing, either offensively or defensively. And it shows that we can be a really great team when we want to be.”