Andy Cohen Weighs In On Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Affair; Says Scheana Shay Was On To Them During Watch What Happens Live Appearance

In the wake of Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss , Bravo sleuths, and head honcho, Andy Cohen , are trying to put the pieces together.

Days ago, news broke that Tom and Raquel have been having a seven-month-long affair that split him and Ariana Madix . An insider revealed cameras would be up and rolling to capture the immediate fallout following this scandalous news. “The majority of the [ Vanderpump Rules ] cast is expected to gather and film … to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana ,” they said.

Per Us Weekly , it’s not just the cast with strong feelings about Tom’s cheating mess. On March 6th’s episode of Radio Andy , the Real Housewives executive producer served up some tea that intrigued the fans. He revealed that on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live — with Scheana Shay and Raquel as guests — “We played a game called the ‘BFF test.”

“I read a statement and both guests answer at the same time and we see if their answers match. I said, ‘Who’s the cuter Tom : Sandoval or Schwartz ?’ And they both said Sandoval,” Andy said. Given her history with Tom Schwartz , Raquel’s answer surprised the WWHL host, which will play out during VPR Season 10. As Andy continued, he said he noticed ” Scheana’s antenna was up.”

“I’m going through my cards and … Scheana said to Raquel , ‘You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz .’ And Raquel said, ‘Well, Sandoval has abs,’ and kind of shrugged. So, you know, that was interesting. And again, I didn’t think twice about it.”

Following their appearance, things allegedly got heated between Scheana and Raquel . Andy confirmed when the Tom and Raquel news broke, he “DM’d Scheana over the weekend and I go, ‘What was that conversation that you guys had about that BFF test?’ I thought it was odd.” Clearly, as the host of their reunions, Andy can tell when something isn’t right among his stars.

Now that the cast and crew are back filming the aftermath of this Scandoval , the Pump Rules co-stars are not holding back their feelings . “I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f—k. Now that I have consent from Ariana… blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready,” Lala Kent said in an Instagram post .

