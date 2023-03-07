Andy Cohen Weighs In On Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Affair; Says Scheana Shay Was On To Them During Watch What Happens Live Appearance

Per Us Weekly , it’s not just the cast with strong feelings about Tom’s cheating mess. On March 6th’s episode of Radio Andy , the Real Housewives executive producer served up some tea that intrigued the fans. He revealed that on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live — with Scheana Shay and Raquel as guests — “We played a game called the ‘BFF test.”
“I read a statement and both guests answer at the same time and we see if their answers match. I said, ‘Who’s the cuter Tom : Sandoval or Schwartz ?’ And they both said Sandoval,” Andy said. Given her history with Tom Schwartz , Raquel’s answer surprised the WWHL host, which will play out during VPR Season 10. As Andy continued, he said he noticed ” Scheana’s antenna was up.”
“I’m going through my cards and … Scheana said to Raquel , ‘You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz .’ And Raquel said, ‘Well, Sandoval has abs,’ and kind of shrugged. So, you know, that was interesting. And again, I didn’t think twice about it.”
Following their appearance, things allegedly got heated between Scheana and Raquel . Andy confirmed when the Tom and Raquel news broke, he “DM’d Scheana over the weekend and I go, ‘What was that conversation that you guys had about that BFF test?’ I thought it was odd.” Clearly, as the host of their reunions, Andy can tell when something isn’t right among his stars.
