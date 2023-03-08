Ex of monster dad Michael Valva testifies she put kids in garage: ‘I treated them evil’
Killer ex-cop Michael Valva’s former fiancée admitted at her own Long Island trial Tuesday that she did something “evil’’ — forcing Valva’s 8-year-old autistic son into a sub-freezing garage the night before he died .
“I treated them bad. I treated them evil. I put them in the garage. It was horrible. Yes, I did … I exiled them,” Angela Pollina, 45, told Suffolk County jurors, referring to 8-year-old Thomas Valva and his 10-year-old brother Anthony, who survived the torturous ordeal at the Center Moriches home.
On Tuesday, Pollina gazed at the court with sunken eyes hidden by rectangular sunglasses.
She sat stone-faced as prosecutors played heartbreaking audio clips of the couple abusing Thomas before he died.
At one point, Pollina screamed at Michael Valva when he complained that Thomas was sleeping in the garage, covered in his own feces.
“It’s a game! He s–ts for you, he pisses from me! I’m disgusted with both of you!” Pollina told him.
“What can I do!?” Valva screamed back.
“Oh, you can beat the s–t out of him for peeing for me every f–king morning? Right!? Mike, it’s a game with them. This is f–king ridiculous!” Pollina yelled.
As prosecutors played the tapes, Pollina began pushing her hand into her face so hard that her knuckles left red marks on her skin. She also began talking to her lawyer as the jurors listened.
In another clip, the naked boy could be heard collapsing after his dad hosed him off in the 21-degree weather.
“Stop falling on the floor! What’s wrong with you! Get up! Get up! You’re such a f–king slob!” Valva howled.
Pollina tried to hush her then-husband-to-be, screaming, “” Come on Michael! The f–king neighbors! … Michael, everybody could hear you! Get inside! Get inside!”
When one of Pollina’s daughters asked her why the boy couldn’t walk, she icily replied that he was hypothermic.
“Hypothermic means you’re freezing,” she said. “Washing yourself in cold water when it’s freezing out, you get hypothermic. Go right now, you have to finish your spelling. You style your hair, let’s go!”
