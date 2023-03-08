Connecticut leaders pushing for legislation that would help prevent domestic abusers from purchasing firearms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders are pushing for legislation they claim will help prevent domestic abusers from purchasing firearms.

“Domestic violence and access to guns is a lethal combination,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

It’s a combination that leaders want to put an end to. Bysiewicz said a domestic violence abuser is five times more likely to kill their victims when they have access to guns.

As part of a new gun law proposal by Gov. Ned Lamont, leaders want to require a 10-day waiting period before individuals can buy a firearm.

“We think this cooling-off period is really important,” Bysiewicz said. “Right now, an abuser can simply, with the right documentation, walk into a gun store and walk out with a gun.”

Connecticut leaders also want to make family violence crime an automatic disqualifier to getting a pistol permit. They also want to implement safer gun storage.

“It’s not about taking away an individual’s right to safely store and possess a firearm,” said Megan Scanlon, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “It’s really about, what would you want for your child or your daughter, your sister?”

Holly Sullivan, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, released the following statement to News 8 about the new proposal:

“There is not a single firearm or even one bullet that anyone in Connecticut can lawfully purchase without having first been fingerprinted, background checked, approved by Connecticut State Police and already subjected to a waiting period for a permit or eligibility certificate to be issued. Any statement to the contrary is a negligent misrepresentation to the people of this state sure to instill fear and concern.”

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the proposed legislation would have an impact on the city.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that situations, like that are occurring right now in Waterbury, could be avoided if some of these gun-law solutions would be supported by legislation and passed,” Spagnolo said.

