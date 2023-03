nwestiowa.com

First MOC-FV mass orchestra event in four years By Aleisa Schat aschat@iowainformation.com, 4 days ago

ORANGE CITY—The gymnasium at MOC-Floyd Valley High School swelled with the sound of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” the notes vibrating in the strings of 180 instruments ...