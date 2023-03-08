Open in App
Pecatonica, IL
Former Pecatonica police chief pleads guilty to drunk driving

By Jack Baudoin,

4 days ago

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The former Pecatonica police chief pled guilty in court on Tuesday.

Michael Mund was given two years of supervision for drunk driving. He was arrested back in October after a crash on S. Springfield and Montague Road.

He told officers that he was on his way from the “LLL Club” when he turned left in front of another vehicle. He denied drinking at the time, but pled guilty to DUI on Tuesday.

The other charge against him of Improperly Turning was dismissed.

