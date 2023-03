( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Springfield is the “Home of Lincoln,” but it may also be the birthplace of the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Chris Richmond heads a nonprofit that is raising money to demolish a long-abandoned Pillsbury plant in town. He says his team discovered what is undoubtedly an early version of the Poppin’ Fresh character, flexing his bicep and sketched onto a piece of equipment.

This "Bicep Doughboy" may have been the prototype of Poppin' Fresh. Photo credit Pillsbury Project

Stories from former plant employees point to one worker from the late-1940s through the early-1960s who fancied himself a sketch artist. The worker reportedly left drawings of the little Doughboy everywhere.

The official origin story credits Chicago ad agency Leo Burnett for creating the mascot in 1965.

The investigation continues.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram